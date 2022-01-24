In Livorno the all-electric car sharing with Playcar of Cagliari

Even in Livorno the car is shared electrically. The Playcar company, after the positive experience in Cagliari and the landing in Mantua with the small Citroen Ami, arrives in the Tuscan city. A service that started last Saturday (January 22).

Thanks to a municipal project – it is called Modì (Soft and Integrated Mobility in the vast Livorno area) co-financed by Ministry of the Environment and coordinated by the Province – who put the (first) six on the road Opel Corsa-e.

How much do you pay? The tariff has two items: 2, 5 euros for each hour of use, plus a cost per kilometer. You can subscribe to a subscription in order to have a cheaper rate and to promote the service, the Municipality provides 15% discount until all available funds are exhausted. Who has the VAT number the cost can be passed on.

Extra urban use with charging cable is also allowed

Here are some technical information on the Opel Corsa-e: capacity for 5 people, autonomy of 330/350 km in urban areas. in extra-urban 220/240 km (considering an average speed of 110 km / h). The charging cable is not included in the standard rental, but must be requested in advance from customer service, only for long-term rentals in “mode”reserved car“(It is delivered by a maintenance technician by appointment).

City use well, extra-urban allowed but with a warning: “It is necessary to check the battery charge level before departure and to consider that, as speed increases, range decreases. It is possible to go out of town, but not too far if you do not have the charging cable and after having carefully checked the remaining range before departure“. Fundamental indications especially for those who are not familiar with the electric car.

The service starts via “app“To be downloaded, with a few simple operations (registration of the document and payment method), which allows you to book the car, collect and open it (without the need to hand over the keys) in one of the reserved city stations, start it and use it .

“Round Trip” service, free blue parking and ZTl

How does the service work? In “Round Trip“Or yes pick up and drop off the vehicle in the same parking lot. “The return can take place quickly, without having to struggle to find a free place in the center”. Then there is a further benefit: “In Livorno all fully electric vehicles, which they can access and park freely in the SACs and ZTLs for free, without time limits and without cash on delivery. On the blue stalls, at the moment the gratuity is on the “promiscuous” ones, but at full capacity, that is from February 1st, parking will be free on all the blue stalls in the city“.

Fewer private cars around

“This well-structured electric car-sharing service has all the credentials to meet the favor of citizens – underlined thecouncilor Giovanna Cepparello -. It is part of our strategy aimed at promoting sustainable mobility without resorting to private vehicles“.

Irene Nicotra manager of the mobility and LPT service of the Province of Livorno: “With the Modì project the Province has already successfully carried out various activities. In this case, allocating a part of the available budget to tariff concessions“.

Excellent result for the Sardinian company. “Starting a other Car sharing Playcar on the national territory – underlines Valerio Spada, Head of Development and Finance – is an important step for our company. Also because they are made available to users electric vehicles only. We are sure that the citizens of Livorno will welcome this new service with enthusiasm: we are the first totally private car sharing started in Italy born in Cagliari and we have gained a decade of experience“.

In recent days Playcar has started a similar service for the Municipality of Quartu Sant’Elena in Sardinia to enhance connections between the city and the capital Cagliari and allow a zero-emission connection with the airport. It also has updated his App to ensure a longer sharing service or for several days knowing first the bill to pay and with cheaper prices. Same goes for the service of sharing of scooters which he manages in Cagliari.

The service starts with six electric cars, already placed in the stations thus located: two in via del Porticciolo, around number 2; one in piazza del Pamiglione, in the section of the carriageway on the south side at the end of a via Fiume; one on stopovers D’Azeglio, near the civics 32a-32b; one in via Grande near street number 63 and one in Dante square near number 48.

