In Lombardy 18 victims and 2,359 new cases, 387 are from Brescia

Brescia. Monday 25 April 2022 with 19,240 swabs made (were 45.879 the day before) registered 2,359 new Coronavirus positives versus previous ones 5,972. The positivity rate is 12.2% (it was 13%). 42 (+3) citizens are hospitalized in intensive care, while in the other wards there are 1,171 (+13). There were 18 deaths (there were 23), bringing the total deaths in our region since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,832.
In Brescia, the new positives on Monday were 387. Sunday they were 727Saturday 1,042, Friday 1,149, Thursday 1,067, Wednesday 1,672, Tuesday 365, the previous Monday 201.

At the national level, on Monday 25 April there were 24,878 new cases of Covid (Sunday 56,263), while the processed swabs were 138,803 (the day before 326.211. The deaths were 93 (the day before 79), for a total of 162.781 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 17.9% (it was 17.2%). There are 416 patients admitted to intensive care, the same as the previous day.

The new positives in Lombardy divided by province:
Milan: 734;
Bergamo: 164;
Brescia: 387;
Como: 131;
Cremona: 77;
Lecco: 63;
Praise: 21;
Mantua: 84;
Monza and Brianza: 216;
Pavia: 150;
Sondrio: 39;
Varese: 197.

