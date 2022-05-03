In Lombardy 22 dead and 9,590 positive, the Brescia are 1,186

Brescia. Tuesday 3 May 2022 in Lombardy with 59,449 swabs made (were 13,369 the day before) registered 9,590 new coronavirus positives, against previous ones 1,673. The positivity rate is 16.1% (it was 12.5%). 34 (-1) citizens are hospitalized in intensive care, while in the other wards there are 1,176 (-1). There were 22 deaths (there were 31), bringing the total deaths in our region since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,033.

In Brescia, the new positives on Tuesday were 1,186. Monday was 303, Sunday 692, Saturday 934, Friday 1,021, Thursday 1,053, Wednesday 1,692, the previous Tuesday 425.

At the national level, on Tuesday 3 May there were 62,071 new cases of Covid (Monday 18,896), while the processed swabs were 411.047 (the day before 122,444). The deaths were 153 (the day before 124), for a total of 163,889 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 15.1% (was 15.4%). The patients admitted to intensive care are 366 (-2).

The new Lombard cases divided by province:

Milan: 2,882 of which 1,101 in Milan city;

Bergamo: 781;

Brescia: 1,186;

Como: 611;

Cremona: 350;

Lecco: 399;

Praise: 184;

Mantua: 488;

Monza and Brianza: 887;

Pavia: 605;

Sondrio: 189;

Varese: 786.