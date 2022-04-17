In Lombardy 29 deaths and 6,229 new positives, in Brescia 784

Brescia. Sunday 17 April 2022 with 48,897 swabs made (were 67.713 the day before) registered 6,229 new Coronavirus positives versus previous ones 8,598. The positivity rate is 12.7% (it was already 12.7%). 34 (-1) citizens are hospitalized in intensive care, while in the other wards there are 1,105 (-21). There were 29 deaths (there were 34), which bring the total deaths in our region since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,626.

In Brescia the new positives on Sunday 17 were 784. Saturday they were 1,033, Friday 1,018, Thursday 1,068Wednesday 1.056, Tuesday 1.471, Monday 398, the previous Sunday 796.

On Sunday 17, there were 51,993 new cases of Covid (Saturday 63,815), while the processed swabs were 424,482 (the day before 424.482). The deaths were 85 (the day before 133), for a total of 161,469 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 15.6% (was 15%). There are 403 patients admitted to intensive care, eight fewer than the day before. In total, 15,659,835 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,602.

The new Lombard cases divided by province:

Milan: 1,965;

Bergamo: 455;

Brescia: 784;

Como: 407;

Cremona: 196;

Lecco: 250;

Praise: 81;

Mantua: 282;

Monza and Brianza: 544;

Pavia: 360;

Sondrio: 109;

Varese: 585.