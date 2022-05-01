In Lombardy 45 deaths and 5,254 positive, in Brescia 692

Brescia. Sunday 1 May 2022 with 40.954 swabs made (were 55,685 the day before) registered 5,254 new Coronavirus positives, against the previous ones 6.973. The positivity rate is 12.8% (it was 12.5%). In intensive care, 36 (+3) citizens are hospitalized, while in the other wards they are 1,183 (-44). There were 45 deaths (there were 20), which bring the total deaths in our region since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,980.

In Brescia the new positives on Sunday were 692. Saturday were 934, Friday 1.021, Thursday 1,053, Wednesday 1,692, Tuesday 425, Monday 387, the previous Sunday 727.

On Sunday 1 May, there were 40,757 new cases of Covid on a national level (Saturday 53,602), while the processed swabs were 287,601 (the day before 383.073). The deaths were 105 (the day before 130), for a total of 163.191 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 14.1% (it was 13.9%). As of Saturday, 366 patients were admitted to intensive care. The total cases since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 16,504,791 with 163,612 victims.

The new Lombard cases divided by province:

Milan: 1,549;

Bergamo 424;

Brescia 692;

Como 310;

Cremona 149;

Lecco 218;

Lauds 147;

Mantua 233;

Monza and Brianza 524;

Pavia 336;

Sondrio 125;

Varese 410.