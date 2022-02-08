in London a place dedicated to children

TO London a restaurant designed for children totally inspired by worlds and fantasy settings. A place that, in part, is inspired by the fantastic stories of Roald Dahl and able to propose to its customers interactive paths and playful activities in order to increase the general awareness of the products consumed and on eco-sustainable eating.

You know the Chocolate Factory told in Dahl’s book of the same name and transposed to the big screen with two films, one of which starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka? Have you always wanted to take a trip inside the factory greedy ever thought by the human mind? Now you can make your dream come true: in fact, a restaurant inspired (also) by Dahl’s fantasy storya place where (at least in part) the Chocolate Factory conceived by the British writer, with references and furnishings extrapolated from history and adapted to the London venue.

The Kew Garden Botanical Garden

The environments of the Family Kitchenopen precisely to Kew Garden (a stone’s throw from the large botanical garden and on the banks of the Thames), they seem to have come out of a fantasy book. The interior of the restaurant is not only inspired by the Chocolate Factory, but also by other writings by Dahl such as James and the giant peach. In fact, they are also present in the restaurant huge mushrooms it’s a large chair in the shape of an apple. More generally, however, this new venue offers fantasy references specially designed for the very young and sharing a shared purpose: educate customers (young and old) to the principles of food awareness.

Fantasy but educational: the restaurant designed for children

The restaurant, as the name suggests, is designed for families and for children in particular. One of mission of the restaurant, in addition to guaranteeing moments of leisure and lightness surrounded by fantasy references, is to offer the youngest one overview of types of plants, local products, agricultural techniques and food processing to make them careful consumers and aware of what they eat.

Children, for example, through special led, educational signs and interactive games can now learn antibacterial properties of plants such as lavender or rosemary, now even more fully understand the seed germination process and the importance of natural cycles. “Sustainability” is one of the key words of the restaurant, which also offers some entirely vegetable dishesoffering the possibility to consume food green with a lot of focus on the path that takes the natural ingredients from the plant to the plate.

“Our goal – declared the creators of the restaurant – is help children fall in love with nature so that they instinctively treasure it and protect it as they grow up ”. A good initiative, especially considering the war that Britain is waging against the serious problem of obesity.