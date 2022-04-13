In London, a very pop rock revisited version of “Romeo and Juliet” triumphs on the boards and plays extra time

And Juliet is a musical that arrived on stage three years ago in London and has been so successful that it has just been extended until at least September. Because no one can resist it. Its success is due to its originality and its use of well-known songs that we do not necessarily imagine in connection with Shakespeare.

In the repertoire indeed, we can hear Bon Jovi, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson and many others resound in the hall of the Shaftesbury Theatre, to convey messages well in tune with the times.

Another twist: in the world famous tragedy, Juliet and Romeo die. But not this time. Shakespeare’s wife is fed up with the dismal endings of her dear husband’s plays. She therefore asks him to let Juliette live. He complies and we discover a young woman who wants to enjoy life. She goes to party in Paris. She meets a man with whom she has a relationship, without necessarily being in love. This man discovers his homosexuality along the way. And then halfway through the show, Romeo arrives.

There is rhythm, a crazy energy, all in a candy pink decor. And beyond the farce, because it’s a show with a lot of second degree, there is still a message. And that’s what also appeals a lot, the way this musical fits into the times. Miriam-Teak Lee who therefore interprets “Juliet” is black. She defends this show with fervor. “It becomes a story about self-love, empowerment, confidence… Juliet is on this journey. It’s really the kind of story that needs to be told today because ultimately it’s all very normal. is so in our time.”

“We are talking about topics that are very much in tune with the times: women’s liberation, the LGBTQ community…” Miriam-Teak Lee, performer of Juliet at franceinfo

“We tackle subjects that we should talk about daily, like a standardcontinues the actress. I think it’s great to do it and it’s the right time.”

Miriam-Teak Lee sings, acts and dances. A performance that earned her an Olivier Award 2 years ago, the equivalent of Molières in England, as the main actress. You understood it in this very free adaptation of Shakespeare’s universe, the heroine is Juliet: “Because I want it that way” (“because I want it that way”).