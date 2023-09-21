In London, “influencers” sign up for new fashion talents

Ukrainian designer Masha Popova’s show at London Fashion Week, September 17, 2023 (Henry Nicholls)

Once despised by the closed world of fashion, “influencers” are now respected like big celebrities, especially by emerging talents who rely on them to make a name for themselves.

This week at London Fashion Week, the cream of TikTok and Instagram gathered on Sunday at the show for Masha Popova, a young Ukrainian creative who graduated from the prestigious Central Saint Martins school in 2020.

Her event included TikTok superstar Abby Roberts, who is followed by more than 16 million people, and her sister Charlotte Roberts, who has nearly 9 million followers.

There was also Emma Winder, a content creator on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. “I was in the front row with six other influencers, so I think we’re doing good,” she told AFP after the show.

“Influencers will have a leading role in building the legitimacy of manufacturers,” ESSEC business school professor Delphine Dion told AFP.

“Thanks to him, many designers will be able to make their way,” he said.

– Pawn –

He explains that to become a relevant “influencer” in the fashion world, you first have to get “the support of big names” in the industry.

But then comes the time to set yourself apart, to find those pearls that establish the validity of “influencers” with “extremely sophisticated taste that will help bring new actors to the forefront of fashion.”

“It’s exactly the kind of avant-garde dynamism that we can find in art,” says Dion. The idea is to “find something that is more distinctive to show that you are more fashionable than others.”

This phenomenon is particularly visible on catwalks such as London Fashion Week, which is known for giving space to emerging talent.

Thus, the creations of the new generation such as Masha Popova, Di Petsa, Chet Lo, Fabien or Yuhan Wang have been worn by fashion “influencers” or young stars such as Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner.

– “immediate feedback” –

Mobility is mutually beneficial. For influencers, it’s great to wear clothes from young designers rather than a luxury brand, “to show they have a lot of money,” Elizabeth Styles, a fashion brand consultant, explains to AFP.

And for creators, “it’s much faster to grow a brand on social networks,” he said.

Styles says that when an “influencer” publishes content, “you get an immediate response” from their community of followers, which takes longer in the case of press articles.

Content creators on social networks achieve good engagement rates, which measures the degree of interaction their followers have with publications.

An “influencer” with a strong engagement rate who posts photos of new talent wearing clothes is more likely to generate sales for the brand.

“In China, where social copying is very prevalent, this is a huge thing,” says Delphine Lion.

– An ancient event –

The competition between specialized fashion magazines and former bloggers, who have now become “influencers” on social networks, is not new.

British journalist Susie Lau started this business in 2006 with a blog called “Style Bubble”. She now has 700,000 followers on Instagram and writes for media such as Pop or The Business of Fashion.

In a forum published in Grazia magazine in 2017 under the title “Everyone should be welcome in fashion”, Lau lamented “the negative connotations of the role of fashion bloggers or digital content creators or influencers.”

In February 2023, he criticized “the audacity of most print media in 2023 to mock ‘influencers'” in a post on Instagram.

