In London the great exhibition for the 110th anniversary of the Titanic. There is even the iceberg

LONDON – A large ice wall represents to scale the iceberg on which the Titanic crashed 110 years ago, on April 15, 1912. That installation has not only the task of showing the public of the exhibition, inaugurated a few weeks ago. London, in Dock 10 of Canada Water, dedicated to the most famous marine accident of all time, the conformation of the ice mass that tore through the ocean liner, as well as making spectators experience the tragic sensations experienced by the guests and crew of the ship in the decisive hours in which they struggled between life and death. The invitation is to place your hand, even if only for a few seconds, to understand what the shipwrecked people who fell into the water felt, many of whom died of hypothermia after a few tens of minutes left floating in the Atlantic with temperatures between 0 and minus 2 degrees. The exhibition, entitled “Titanic – The Exhibition”, for the first time showcases new and untold aspects, focusing much more on the human side of the tragedy, revealing the background that characterized the life and the last minutes of breath of some of the 1496 victims, including 34 Italians out of the total 37 who were on board, many of whom were hired as waiters in the luxurious restaurant.

There are more than two hundred objects that can be admired, all original pieces brought back to the mainland decades after the sinking and with enormous efforts also waiting for the technological evolution to allow it, given that the wreck is still lying on the seabed. muddy waters of the Atlantic at a depth of 3810 meters. Part of these findings were placed inside the life-size reconstructions of some interiors of the ship, concerning both the first, second and third class, precisely to immerse the viewer in the settings that the 1309 passengers and 899 crew members lived. in those days, from the departure of the Titanic from the port of Southampton, in southern England, on April 10, 1912, heading for New York, where they should have arrived on the morning of April 17. Instead the maiden voyage was tragically interrupted after five days off the coast of Newfoundland.

Past and present come together in this emotional journey thanks also to the audio guides, essential for moving between the various rooms but also intended to create the maximum immersion for the viewer to experience: between photographs, handwritten letters, memories and other personal items that tell the fate of travelers, you can hear the survivors’ testimonies through their original voices, also witnessing the stark contrast between the sumptuous first class suite and a humble third cabin, which in fact also represented the stark contrast of society since then.

To make the value of this exhibition even more significant, which delves into the finest details of both the ocean liner and the lives of some of the travelers, is the work done by the Swedish historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm, considered the greatest expert on the Titanic. “It is important to look at the tragedy again and dispel some of the myths – explains the 69-year-old -. For example, the idea that most of the passengers were British, Irish or American is wrong, because not everyone knows that the fifth largest group of passengers were Arabs. They came from Syria and Lebanon in search of a new life, traveling from Europe to America, where however they never arrived “.

Even the famous invitation “women and children first” seems not to be reflected in the story of how things went. “Although it is said that those who survived were mainly women and children, it is not true – explains Wetterholm -. 323 men survived, 80% of whom boarded lifeboats on the starboard side. They survived because the first one. officer William Murdoch, who evacuated that side, did not stop them from entering. In the end, 51 victims were registered among the very young “.

Another aspect that is denied in the exhibition in progress in London, and through the work done by historians, is that the third class was a gloomy and not at all comfortable environment, as described and also shown in the famous film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio and directed by James Cameron, released in theaters in 1997. “In fact – adds Wetterholm – it was clean and freshly painted. The food was excellent and they even had flush toilets, unheard of in 1912. teach people how to use them “.