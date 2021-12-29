In Los Angeles, a 14-year-old girl was accidentally killed by the police

Last Thursday, just before noon, a policeman in Los Angeles killed a 14-year-old girl who tried on some clothes in the dressing room of a store in the North Hollywood district. The girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was shopping with her mother, while the police entered the shop to look for a man suspected of having committed an assault: the policemen found him and shot him, but a bullet hit the girl in the chest, killing her.

Yesterday, the girl’s parents, Soledad Peralta and Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, held the first press conference after the incident, demanding justice in front of the Los Angeles Police Department, one of the largest in the United States and historically considered one of the most violent. and problematic, accused on several occasions of disproportionate use of force and racism. Their attorney is Ben Crump, who has already represented the families of known police victims in America, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has promised “full, thorough and transparent” investigations into the incident, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta has also initiated an investigation.

In the meantime, some videos and recordings of the 911 police calls have been released: employees of the shop can be heard asking the police to intervene to stop a gunman who had entered the shop and had begun to threaten and attack customers. The surveillance video of the shop shows the man entering with a bicycle and then smashing objects and hitting customers with a heavy metal lock.

There are also videos of the cameras integrated into the uniforms by the agents, which show the final stages of the shooting: we see the police arriving at the scene with their guns drawn and approaching the man, while repeatedly hitting a woman, the third attacked. with the big metal lock in his hand. At that moment it was positioned her back in front of the dressing room where Orellana-Peralta was. According to the policeman, whose voice is heard in the video, the woman was bleeding. The policeman is then seen approaching the man and firing three shots at him. The man, a 24-year-old with a criminal record who was called Daniel Elena-Lopez, died instantly.

The woman beaten with the lock was taken to hospital, while Orellana-Peralta died shortly after in her mother’s arms. She was born and raised in Santiago, Chile. She writes on Los Angeles Times who had reached the United States six months ago to visit a relative with her mother, and who was preparing the necessary documentation to be able to remain permanently in the United States. The police said that the officer who shot him has been put on leave and will remain there until the end of the investigation.

