In Los Angeles: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are separated… but will have a child

Already parents of True, born April 12, 2018, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will soon have a second child. The happy news, first announced by TMZwas confirmed by the spokesperson for the 38-year-old American who does not like being exposed to CNN. “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is infinitely grateful to the surrogate who gives her such a blessing,” the person said.

If Kim’s sister and the basketball player are no longer a couple, they were when the future baby was conceived. Their relationship, which began in September 2016, has had many ups and downs. The sportsman admitted to having been unfaithful to his companion on several occasions and in particular while she was pregnant with their daughter. After a first separation in February 2019, Khloé and Tristan had given a second chance to their story in August 2020, before putting an end to it definitively in December 2021 following yet another deception, for which the man of 31 years had issued a public apology to him.