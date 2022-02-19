In love with Nodal? Ángela Aguilar arrives on Televisa and makes a strong confession in ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- After speculation about a infatuation with Christian Nodalthe famous singer of the Mexican regional, Angela Aguilardecides to break the silence about it, during his get to Televisawhere in an interview he did this strong confession for the program Today about her relationship with him.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Since before Nodal and Aguilar brought up their topic, Tell me how you want and it was revealed that he was in love with BelindaIt was widely speculated that there would be a sentimental relationship between the young singers, which sparked thousands of positive reactions.

Now, after the separation of the interpreter from Bottle After Bottle and the pop singer, they were romantically linked again, even Mhoni Seer He assured that very soon both would announce that they were in a relationship.

Internet

This fact was not ignored by Andrea Escalonawhich questioned him if he knew anything about Nodal’s breakup with the former member of Aztec TVto which she pointed out that she did not know anything, but that it hurt a lot for both of them and not only for him or her, because she confessed that she understands how painful it is even for those who have made the decision, recounting a personal experience.

It makes me gachisímo, poor things, any breakup is very low, it happened to me that I broke up with someone, that I broke up with them, and I cried very low, Oh, poor things!, a lot of good energy for them and for everyone. Horrible for both of them, and then so public, I think that’s something that I would have done differently, for me, I think the best thing is to keep it for you, but I send a lot of love to both of you, a lot of good vibes and a lot of enthusiasm in your career and in everything,” he said.

Finally, she revealed that she is currently single and very happy in that situation, mentioning that she does have suitors and proposals, but that at the moment it is not something that interests her.

How am I doing in love? Well, where they see me… I’m very happy, I’m very happy… No, I know what you’re thinking and no, there are a lot, there are many proposals… like the phrase we have: ‘I have plenty of suitors, but desire I lack'”, confessed.

Source: YouTube channel of the Hoy program