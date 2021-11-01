in Lucca Comics Leo Ortolani takes us to Mars

Leo Ortolani told her graphic novel Blue Sunset to Lucca Comics & Games 2021. An adventure that brings Rat-Man on Mars, alone with his thoughts. Which take the form of Nicolas Cage, for some reason.

On Mars the sunset is blue: it takes on a different color due to the refraction of light on the red planet. To explain this scientific curiosity we think Leo Ortolani, cartoonist (but still a geologist) used to dialogue with the public of Lucca fans. But that in this edition, after launching a volume for Comics & Science which talks about crystals and geology, also talks about his graphic novel Blue Sunset.

A volume launched together by Feltrinelli Comics together withASI, the Italian Space Agency. Which after bringing Rat-Man into orbit on the International Space Station and the Moon, also makes the hero arrive on Mars. A way to talk about science without forgetting the irony that distinguishes all of Ortolani’s works.

During the chat with Licia Troisi and Fabrizio Zucchini of ASI, Ortolani plays on the double thread of joke and scientific revelation. Something that we also often find in his works, which to be intelligent never forget to be funny.

Mars is cold and (almost) lonely

On Mars comes Rat-Man alone, after having collaborated with astronauts and scientists, stands alone. Nobody has set foot on the red planet yet, so why invent one. And then Ortolani explains that he wanted to see how Rat-Man would deal with loneliness.

The result (but watch out for the spoiler) is that a Hollywood actor arrives to keep him company on the red planet: Nicolas Cage. That Ortolani seems to really adore, recommending several Cage films to recover while extolling their qualities. An overflowing personality that lives up to Rat-Man’s ruthless irony. So much so that Ortolani would like to create a Netflix movie of the series only to be able to actually contact Cage, or at least that’s what he tells us laughing.

Although that of the movie on Netflix with Cage is an interesting fantasy, it is certainly not Ortolani’s ultimate dream nor that of ASI. The last part of the chat was about the future of space exploration, something very promising. Although the prospects of arriving on Mars in 2030 are optimistic, “The man or woman who will set foot on Mars are already born”, as Ortolani recalls.

Which, however, has no intention of launching into orbit for any reason: the one launched with ASI was the first comic in orbit, but he he doesn’t want to be the first orbiting cartoonist at all. Space fascinates him but he prefers to leave it to the astronauts. Indeed, he is not sure he wants to go into orbit even if the Lucca Comics of the future is organized there: “You imagine the zero gravity firmcopy?“.