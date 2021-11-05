In Madrid 500,000 people on the waiting list for medical examinations – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MADRID, 05 NOV – Waiting times of a year or more for a specialist visit and general practitioners overwhelmed by endless agendas of appointments with patients. These are some of the situations that are experienced in public health in some areas of Spain after the impact of the Covid pandemic, highlighted by the Iberian media after the record of people waiting to be visited by the Community of Madrid was reached. a specialist doctor: 500,366, according to data made public by the regional administration and which refer to September.



As El País tells us, this is a situation that has become particularly critical after Madrid’s public health has had to deal with the coronavirus first of all for months, but which actually shows problems and delays that have already existed for years.



In Madrid, the Popular Party, a center-right formation that has ruled continuously in the region for over 25 years, has often received accusations of wanting to favor private health at the expense of public health. The regional executive defends itself, for example, by claiming that it has foreseen in the budget law for 2022, under discussion, “over 65 million euros” to reduce waiting lists in hospitals. According to El País, the total figure reserved for the health sector this year is lower than that spent in this area in 2019. (ANSA).

