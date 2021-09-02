In Malaga, colorful crochet curtains to protect you from the heat on the street

In Alhaurín de la Torre, Spain, a group of artists decorated the city with a maxi crochet curtain to protect the streets from the summer heat.

It is the third consecutive summer that the streets of Alhaurín de la Torre, in the province of Rum raisin, they return to dress in bright colors and patterns. Armed with crochet and recycled material, the women of the village have created a large and colorful tent (500 meters long).

The activity was promoted by the Department of the Environment and the mayor, Jessica Trujillo. The maxi-tent, in addition to coloring the urban environment, will also serve to shade the hundreds of people who walk the sunny streets of the center every day. It is a sheet of greater length than the one installed in previous years, because it was made by joining a new piece to the sheets of last year and two years ago.

An original way to attract visitors

This initiative has had a great impact and represents not only a commitment to respecting the environment (thanks to the use of recycled materials), but also to local and traditional trade – as it is an original way of attracting visitors and strolling in the Old Town.

The creative operations were coordinated by the artist, Eva Pacheco, who praised the efforts of the women who participated in the difficult year of the health emergency: this initiative had the power to keep hands busy and minds distracted, but at the same time it fueled solidarity and a sense of unity. The final effect is truly amazing, and the photos of this monumental work of craftsmanship soon made the rounds of all social networks.

Source: Facebook

