In Malaysia invented the first unisex condom in the world: very thin, waterproof and safe

by Marianna Grazi

Safe sex? One more weapon arrives. Farewell to unwanted pregnancies and above all to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases: one method, double possibility of use. A Malaysian gynecologist has in fact created what is thought to be the first unisex condom in the world: the “Wondaleaf Uni Condom”. Made from a sanitary grade material usually used as a wound dressing, the condom can be worn in conventional way (it will cover the entire genital area, not just the penis) but the transparent film can also be used on the vagina, as a sort of adhesive barrier which can be attached to the pubic area. In short, contraception becomes double fast, since in both cases it prevents the exchange of body fluids and direct contact with the skin during intercourse. ⁣

Made in polyurethane, a material found in wound and wound dressings, the device is therefore safe for people allergic to latex, as well as having no smell or taste. thin and flexible, yet strong and waterproof, and conforms well to the skin, according to medical supply firm Twin Catalyst. The creator, Dr. John Tang Ing Chinh, hopes his invention can improve sexual health in his home country Malaysia: “Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that over time it will be a significant addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintentional pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases” . And he added: “Once worn, often you don’t realize you have it“, Specifying that the construction material has been made as thin as possible (0.03mm thick) to avoid loss of sensitivity.

As the gynecologist explained, before the commercialization, foreseen only in Malaysia currently, the condom has undergone a series of clinical trials, which have shown how the new unisex condom is less prone to breaking or ‘slipping off’ during intercourse compared to traditional. Wondaleaf will arrive on the market starting from December, available for purchase on the website of the Twin Catalyst company that produces it. Every packaging it will contain two unisex condoms and it will cost 14.99 ringgit (about 2.62 pounds / 3 euros). A slightly higher cost than that of a box of traditional condoms (from 4 to 8 euros for 12 condoms), but certainly an experience to be experienced, at least once. And who knows if it becomes a habit for women instead. Seeing is believing (as soon as possible) .⁣

