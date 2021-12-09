in March the plan – AlessioPorcu.it

The software breakthrough of Stellantis. Less and less mechanics. The semiconductor crisis? He will make them in-house and tailor-made for his cars. With services tailored to each driver, based on use. Strategic plan in March

“March 1st 2022 we will have the presentation of the new strategic plan”By Stellantis: announced the CEO of the automotive group Carlos Tavares. It did so today during the presentation of the new strategy software. The car of the future will be more and more software and less and less hardware, more and more programs and less and less mechanics. And Stellantis started investing massively in that direction.

The Portuguese supermanager who got on the bridge with the merger between FCA-Fiat and PSA-Peugeot explained that the new software strategy “it is a key pillar of our mission” thanks to which “we are transforming Stellantis into a mobility tech company“.

Welcome in the new world of sustainable mobility, forget the cars you travel on today: “100% new vehicles within 3 years will be able to receive updates over the air“. (Read Cassino’s future here: Elkann no longer talks about Automotive).

TARGET 20 BILLION IN REVENUES

Stellantis launches its software strategy for the use of next generation technological platforms. It starts from the already existing functionalities of the connected vehicles. It aims to transform the way customers interact with cars. The goal is to create revenues of 20 billion euros by 2030. We start slowly and then grow progressively: 4 billion in turnover are expected by 2026.

The group explains that “this transformation will bring Stellantis vehicles from current dedicated electronic facilities to an open software platform that integrates seamlessly with customers’ digital lives“. Today, if you buy a car, you keep its software as it is forever, at the very least when you do the service it may happen that in the workshop they will update you. This will no longer be the case.

L’car that is about to be born will do many more things and always different. Stellantis predicts “a considerable expansion of the options available to customers for add innovative features and services, via over-the-air (Ota) updates, keeping current vehicles stimulating and up-to-date, even years later from their construction“.

INVESTMENTS OF 30 BILLION

Stellantis plans to invest further 30 billion euros by 2025 to carry out its transformation in the field of software and electrification. The Stellantis software strategy goes hand in hand with the electrification programs of the Group’s vehicles, presented in detail at the EV Day in July 2021.

The intent is to achieve over 70% of sales in Europe and over 40% of sales in the United States with low-emission vehicles by 2030.

Each of the 14 brands of the Group will offer fully electrified solutions at the top of their category.

FIVE PILLARS

Stellantis will grow its software and related services business through five pillars key: services and subscriptions; On-Demand functionality; data service and services dedicated to fleets; pricing policy and resale value; customer conquest, customer loyalty and cross-selling.

A practical example. By leveraging their data collection capabilities, Stellantis will launch an insurance program based on real car use in 2022. Do you drive well and safely? Your car knows and tells Stellantis. Who develops you insurance at a cheaper price, so much so that he knows that you will not have accidents.

Currently, Stellantis connected vehicles provide more than three trillion data points, generating information that can be timely managed and usable. Stellantis engineers draw on this knowledge to release updates in ever-shorter periods , increasing customer satisfaction, with the goal of generating 1.1 billion euros in efficiencies by 2030.

THE SEMICONDUCTORS? WE MAKE THEM AT HOME

The semiconductor crisis has brought production to its knees in 2021. The Cassino Plant plant alone has exceeded 80 days of shutdown due to the lack of the electronic components necessary to make the cars walk.

The solution is around the corner. Stellantis And Hon Hai Technology Group have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to create a partnership. The goal is to design a family of semiconductors built specifically to support Stellantis and third-party customers.

During the Stellantis Software Day 2021 today the company unveiled Stla Brain, the new electrical / electronic and software architecture that will be launched in 2024 on the four Stellantis platforms. They will be all focused on the Stla Small, Medium, Large and Frame battery electric vehicles.

The partnership will support Stellantis initiatives to reduce semiconductor complexity, design a new semiconductor family purpose built to support Stellantis vehicles. And to provide capacity and flexibility in this sector of increasing importance as vehicles become more and more software-defined. The partnership will leverage Foxconn’s know-how, development capabilities and supply chain in the semiconductor industry, as well as Stellantis’ expansive automotive experience and its significant reach as the firm’s primary customer.

HELLO AUTOMOTIVE, LET’S BECOME SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

“Our electrification and software strategies will support the transformation to become a sustainable mobility technology company, leveraging business growth associated with over-the-air features and services and delivering the best experience to our customers“. Carlos Tavares he explained it like this.

To be clearer he added “With three brand new AI-powered technology platforms coming in 2024, implemented on the four Stla vehicle platforms, we will exploit the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles“.

The machine will talk to your smartphone, it will know everything about you. She will guide you. He will know how long you slept, whether he should recommend a coffee or a stop. He will call the garage for you when it is time to have the service done and tell you how you treated it. It will notify you of the special offers in the affiliated stores, will remind you when you need to make a gift for a birthday and will also suggest what.

4,500 ENGINEERS ARE NEEDED

We will need more and more computer engineers, fewer and fewer mechanical engineers. Because of this Stellantis is creating a Software & Data Academy. It will serve to relocate over 1,000 in-house engineers to different roles, creating a new software community.

The company it is also hiring the best software talent and the technology industry and other sectors globally. By 2024, Stellantis aims to have 4,500 efficiency-oriented software engineers, creating talent hubs around the world. They will be tasked with ensuring the flawless execution of Stellantis ‘software ambitions and will operate within the ecosystem created by Stellantis’ partnerships.

To find out what and where, Carlos Tavares said we will have to wait until March.