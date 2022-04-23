In May, we move the mask from face to pocket
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Saturday 23 April. In the latest bulletin 73,212 infections and 202 deaths. Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are decreasing. The Rt index and the incidence of infections drop this week. Antivirals also available in pharmacies. The director of The Hague Magrini on the fourth dose of Covid vaccine: “It is an additional opportunity to strengthen one’s protection.” Awaiting a decision on the mask indoors. In the world, the situation in Shanghai continues to worry, where 12 Covid deaths, the highest figure recorded so far since the beginning of the last wave. In Brazil, the carnival returns to Rio after two years.
Undersecretary Costa: “It’s time to trust the Italians on masks”
“The goal is to get to coexistence with the virus. I hope that on the masks we go towards a recommendation and no longer an obligation. I see that citizens today are responsible. The indication is to keep it where there is concentration as in public transport, in supermarkets, in cinemas. It’s time to trust Italians “. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said on Sky Tg24.
Brazil, after 2 years of pandemic, the carnival returns to Rio: thousands of people on the streets
Back on Rio de Jaineiro carnival after two years of pandemic. With a parade in which she paid tribute to one of her historical “carnival” her, the award-winning Imperatriz Leopoldinense started the two presentation evenings at 22:00 local time on Friday (1:00 GMT on Saturday). The start of the parades took place exactly twelve hours after the Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, repealed the decree of February 2020 by which the government declared a state of health emergency due to the covid pandemic and which was at the the basis of all social distancing measures that have been in place in the last two years, including those banning carnival.
Covid vaccine, Magrini (Aifa): “The second booster is a precautionary measure”
The second vaccine booster to protect the elderly and the frail, antiviral drugs to treat those at risk immediately after the Covid infection. Two parts of a strategy, in what Nicola Magrini, in an interview with The print, defines a “particular transition phase, with the end of the state of emergency, the overcoming of the commissioner structure, the beginning of the hottest season”. In short, the fact that the campaign for the fourth dose did not exactly take off does not worry the AIFA general manager: “After two years, a bit of tiredness is understandable – he explains – however the second booster is a precautionary measure, which we have decided to recommend for some categories at risk, but the vaccination course with three doses already offers good protection against severe forms of the disease “.
Covid China, 12 deaths in Shanghai: the highest figure since the last wave began
Twelve deaths in Shanghai due to Covid, the highest figure recorded so far since the beginning of the last wave, following which a very strict lockdown was imposed
in the city. The toll was provided by the Chinese National Health Commission, which brings the death toll in China to 4,686 since the start of the pandemic. Sign in
in addition, 18,092 cases, of which 2,988 in Shanghai, whose 25 million inhabitants have been confined since 5 April.
Sileri: “In May we move the mask from the face to the pocket”
“We will make a decision on the obligation to wear a mask next week guided by numbers. However, it is time to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask indoors in some circumstances. It is obvious that it will have to be kept on train journeys and on public transport. Even in offices , where there is a closer contact between adults. We move the mask from the face to the pocket, we do not abandon it. The infections are still there, so we must be cautious. I am convinced that in June and July we will be without a mask “. The Undersecretary of Health said so Pierpaolo Sileri to Rtl 102.5.
The news of today 23 April on Covid-19
In the latest bulletin 73,212 infections and 202 deaths. Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are decreasing. The increase in cases region by region:
Lombardy: +9.195
Veneto: +6.900
Campania: +8.845
Emilia Romagna: +5.486
Lazio: +7.341
Piedmont: +4.007
Tuscany: +4.464
Sicily: +5.076
Puglia: +5.803
Liguria: +1.816
Brands: +2.154
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.197
Abruzzo: +2.633
Calabria: +2.479
Umbria: +1.324
PA Bolzano: +419
Sardinia: +2.182
PA Trento: +481
Basilicata: +852
Molise: +458
Aosta Valley: +100
