In May, we move the mask from face to pocket

In the latest bulletin 73,212 infections and 202 deaths. Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are decreasing. The increase in cases region by region:

Lombardy: +9.195

Veneto: +6.900

Campania: +8.845

Emilia Romagna: +5.486

Lazio: +7.341

Piedmont: +4.007

Tuscany: +4.464

Sicily: +5.076

Puglia: +5.803

Liguria: +1.816

Brands: +2.154

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.197

Abruzzo: +2.633

Calabria: +2.479

Umbria: +1.324

PA Bolzano: +419

Sardinia: +2.182

PA Trento: +481

Basilicata: +852

Molise: +458

Aosta Valley: +100

The Rt index and the incidence of infections drop this week. Antivirals also available in pharmacies. The director of the Hague Magrini on the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine: “It is one more opportunity to strengthen one’s protection.” A decision on the indoor mask is awaited.