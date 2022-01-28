In Medicine all positive operating units collapsed

OZIERI. The hospitalization situation in the Medicine ward of the Antonio Segni hospital in Ozieri is clearly worsening. In the space of two days, the fifteen patients hospitalized in the operating unit, despite the precautions, are all positive for Covid, and what is formally not a dedicated department has become so in fact. The other patients, although inpatient with medical pathologies, are then sorted to other departments (such as Surgery, Orthopedics, Neurology, which already have their own patients) and that situation that two days ago was defined on the verge of collapse is now common to everyone. the effects.

An “armored” and understaffed Medicine – like the other departments, also due to the atavistic shortages of staff now exacerbated by absences due to illness or quarantines – struggles under the weight of an emergency that is not easy to manage, and from many parts invokes an intervention. It is therefore even more urgent that the request made in recent days by the director of the Gioacchino Greco presidium that it is the Marino hospital of Alghero – which is now in effect a Covid hospital and which has a floor with 45 beds and another available. just set up where about thirty other patients could be accommodated – take care of Ozieri’s Covid patients. That is, the stable and low-intensity positives, except that the others would obviously be hospitalized in Sassari. A possibility offered by the existing union, at least on paper, of the two hospitals in a single hospital, which for example a few days ago had caused fear of a closure of the extra Covid activities also in Ozieri. Possibility “on paper” but not effective, because yesterday the request for the transfer of Ozieri Covid patients to Alghero was refused, as is happening by the Aou of Sassari.

The mayor of Ozieri Marco Murgia also spoke yesterday on this emergency situation, to say the least, to which the medical director gave a voice in recent days, calling for an intervention by the leaders of the Assl also in the name of that “rebalancing of health management on the territory “by many, not only invoked but also declared and promised. “In a phase in which the programmatic acts of the health organization are being completed, including the famous company act – says the mayor Murgia – this emergency situation makes this reorganization feel even more urgent, which could not only help heal the emergency but it could be a valid solution for future assets ». The decision to be made at the moment is to choose whether to activate that already equipped Covid department in Ozieri – and set up also thanks to voluntary donations from individuals and associations – or whether to make the union with Alghero effective by relieving the Segni di Ozieri hospital burden of Covid patients by making it possible to carry out the normal performance of the functions assigned to it.