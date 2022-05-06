In memory of Alex. At the Teodorico park an open-air gym is inaugurated with equipment also for people with reduced mobility

Everything is ready to inaugurate the Alex Park, an open-air gym inside the Theodoric Park, where a path has been set up with gymnastic equipment for the able-bodied and for people with reduced mobility. On Sunday 8 May, at 10, Cinzia Galeotti will cut the ribbon and to “open” the park, in the presence of many representatives of the Ravenna sports world, local authorities, friends and probably some Italian sports champions.

For Cinzia it is a dream that comes true, above all because this project was born with the aim of keep alive the memory of Alex Speranza, his partner for 13 years, who tragically died following a car accident in June 2019.

“On Sunday the emotion will be strong – assures Cinzia -. My thoughts, when I cut that ribbon, will go up there to Alex. I imagine his smile and I think he would tell me to be proud of me. “

The satisfaction is great. The idea of ​​creating the equipped area in the Teodorico park came to Cinzia about two years ago. From that moment on, the planning of the area and fundraising began through numerous initiatives in which she was also supported by MotoClub Only Two Wheels from Ravenna and Alessandro Veridianiclub president and close friend of Alex, both passionate about motorcycles.

“I have to thank all the people who believed in this project and who, thanks to donations, have helped to make it happen” Cinzia continues explaining that the name of the donors was engraved in the tiles placed along the perimeter of the pavement of the area and were made by a group of young people from a Forlì association that deals with disabilities.

The park will be characterized by being an area equipped with 11 equipment, 3 of which can also be used for people with limited mobility: “There are three special machines that can also be used by people with disabilities and a Calisthenics tower, used by many sportsmen, which was not present in an open space in Ravenna”.

Sunday the inauguration will be a party in the party, in memory of Alex. “We have involved many sports associations in Ravenna and each will be able to make their own discipline known – Cinzia concludes -. From 10.30 there will be demonstrations of archery, basketball, football, calisthenics, dance, aerial dance, Romagna whips, judo, karate, mountain biking, boxing, rackets and tennis and even juggling “.