In memory of Fausto Gresini, a new fundraiser for emergency medicine

On February 23, 2021, Fausto Gresini, former driver and manager of the team that bears his name, died of Covid. Since then the team, his wife Nadia and their son Lorenzo “run” alongside the Gambale training center of the Maggiore hospital, dedicated to emergency professionals. Yesterday they launched a new fundraiser to continue investing in these figures (IBAN IT91D0306902480100000300026 Heading: Bologna Local Health Authority – Reason: Donations for the Gresini Ospedale Maggiore simulation center).

Coronavirus, “Fausto Gresini is dead”: the announcement of his team February 23, 2021





“The interventions of the emergency professionals never stop: they continue 24 hours a day, day and night, on weekdays and holidays. We cannot and must not stop even their training, which represents the future in order to start living again. This is the testimony that our beloved Fausto left us and to which we intend to follow up “, says his wife.

The goal is to acquire new tools thanks to which “we will extend training to the various teams – says Giovanni Gordini, director of the emergency department – to increase the ability to work in a group”.

“Our dream”, say Nadia and Lorenzo Gresini, is to be able to buy thanks to the generosity of many:

1 – a simulation audio video direction costing 6000 euros

2 – a torso for airborne management and thoracic trauma costing 15,000 euros

3 – and finally being able to buy the trauma version of Leonardo whose cost amounts to 90 thousand euros “explains Alessandro Monesi, a nurse who lets his emotions leak alongside Nadia and Lorenzo. Consolidated bond for having assisted, day after day, Fausto of which has collected his latest stories, as well as the memories of an entire life spent between the profession of pilot and that of manager.







Fausto and Nadia Gresini participated in the “Trauma update and organization” conference, the main national congress on trauma held in Bologna with over 350 participants. An opportunity, for them, to review the health personnel with whom they went through the pain of the fight against Fausto’s covid, reliving those moments of suspended life that made the health workers of the Critical Area – directed by Nicola Cilloni – an integral part of their family. And so – explains the Ausl – “also in this way, they were able to touch the gift of great social value that last summer they gave to the team of the Emergency Department who in turn, as a sign of gratitude, the main simulation room of the Ospedale Maggiore is named after Fausto Gresini “.