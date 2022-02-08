In memory of François Truffaut

The great French director, author of films such as “The four hundred blows”, “Jules and Jim”, “Fahrenheit 451”, “Night effect”, “The last meter”, “The lady next door” and many others, would have ninety years.

Born in Paris in 1932, François Truffaut comes out of a difficult youth thanks to his passion for the big screen, his vast culture as a self-taught cinephile and his friendship with André Bazin (1918-1958), who introduced him to the «Cahiers du Cinéma ”(which he founded in 1951 together with Jacques Doniol-Valcroze) and initiates him into film criticism.

At the time, the magazine’s “team” was full of young critics who, starting from the late 1950s / early 1960s, became top-level directors such as Jean-Luc Godard (born in 1930), Claude Chabrol (1930-2010), Louis Malle (1932-1995), Jacques Rivette (1928-2016), Eric Rohmer (1920-2010).

After waging a stubborn critical battle to claim an auteur cinema for about four years, François Truffaut writes and directs the short film Les mistons (1957).

He then joins Jean-Luc Godard in the direction of another short film (Une histoire d’eau – 1958) and, the following year, shoots The four hundred shots (1959), his first feature film, a work that, with Until the last breath (1960) by Jean-Luc Godard (written by François Truffaut himself) shares an undisputed merit in the advent of the so-called “Nouvelle Vague” (“new wave”), a cinematographic current that draws inspiration from the period of Italian neorealism in the late 1940s / beginning of the fifties and which later influenced many American directors of the New American Cinema of the late sixties / early seventies.

The four hundred shots he is played by a young Jean-Pierre Léaud, at the beginning of what will be a long association with the director. He plays for the first time the role of Antoine Doinel, protagonist of various subsequent films, an emblematic figure and, in a certain way, a sort of autobiographical reflection of the director. Crew hair, beardless face, Jean-Pierre Léaud manages to give life with freshness to the ghosts of François Truffaut’s unhappy past, lived with painful bitterness.

In 1960 he made his second film, Pull up on the pianisttaken from the book of the same name by David Goodis (1917-1967) and which tells of a kind and shy musician who, despite himself, gets stuck in a gangster affair., played by Charles Aznavour.

In 1962 he made one of his best known films (considered by many to be his masterpiece), namely Jules et Jim, taken from the book of the same name by Henri-Pierre Roché, a work that alone would be more than enough to mark the stature of an author, a work capable of defying time, taking root in the viewer’s memory and taking on a almost “sacral” aura. Passionate and deeply bitter, Jules et Jim it shows a rare balance between form, language and contents addressed. The character of Catherine is played by an exceptional Jeanne Moreau, able to immerse herself fully in the role of a free and indecipherable woman, divided into an impossible double love.

Already “experimented” with Louis Malle in the beautiful Lift to the gallows and ne Loversboth of 1958, it will be precisely in the meeting with François Truffaut that the great dramatic acting of Jeanne Moreau reaches its maximum level, repeating itself six years later in The bride in black (1968).

Meanwhile, with The warm lover (1964), François Truffaut fails to give the same dramatic intensity to a love triangle and, two years later, is measured with a science fiction text, Fahrenheit 451 (1966), taken from the homonymous book by Ray Bradbury and interpreted by Oskar Werner and Julie Christie, a disturbing fresco of a future tyrannical society that cannot stand free knowledge and organizes book burnings.

With Stolen kisses (1968) instead makes a sparkling, fresh and ironic film. The characters cross each other, chase each other, love each other, abandon each other without valid reasons and without apparent logic. They show detachment and disillusionment, overwhelming passions and sudden fury.

The next film, the aforementioned The bride in black, uses for the second time the skill of Jeanne Moreau, here in the role of a determined woman and takes revenge on the five men responsible for the death of her boyfriend. A noir characterized by perfect balance and algid and at the same time grotesque tones.

The following year is the turn of My drug is called Julie (1969), with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Catherine Deneuve, another excellent noir with vaguely melodramatic tones that plays with genres and reveals itself as a further foray into the territory of the so-called “amour fou”.

In the Sixties he made a long and famous interview with Alfred Hitchcock (Cinema according to Hitchcockpublished in Italy by il Saggiatore as well as Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier, I will save you by Francis Beeding, Psyco by Robert Bloch e Marnie by Winston Graham) in which the entire career of the great English director, active in the United States since 1940, is chronologically traced.

Let’s not dramatize … it’s just a matter of horns! (1970) is still a story by Antoine Doinel, a sort of apologue (halfway between the serious and the light-hearted) about marriage and marital betrayal, in which a young married couple manages to consolidate the union after an affair of him with a Japanese girl.

François Truffaut has already completed almost half of his overall work when he temporarily abandons his exploration of the relationship between man and woman by directing The wild boy (1970), “Enlightenment” story of the re-education of a child found in the wild in the forests of Aveyron.

With the two English women (1971), initially released in a shorter version and then in a full version only thirteen years later, returns to the scenarios of transgressive passion with the love of a man for two British sisters, playing on the contrast and contrast between the cosmopolitan Paris d early twentieth century and the respectability of a peripheral and puritanical England. The two Englishmen will not satisfy the director, so much so that he will end up cutting it himself without “hesitation” (he will only rebuild it in its entirety in 1984, a few months before his death).

After directing Not stupid the girl (1972), realizes one of his most refined and cinephile works, that is Night effect (1973), an attempt to make the adventure of cinema explicit as a metaphor for life, including quotes, self-quotes and tributes to directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, Howard Hawks, Max Ophüls) shown with a fresh and compelling tone.

Two years later, with Adele H., a love story (1975) brings to the screen the dramatic story of Adele (played by Isabelle Adjani), the second daughter of the great writer Victor Hugo, consumed by an obsessive and paranoid love for a man who rejects her.

Later, between Years in your pocket (1976) and Love flees (1979), directs The man who Loved Women (1977), effective portrait of an intellectual engineer, narcissus and womanizer, e The green room (1978), another love obsession with subdued and dark tones.

In 1977 he appears as an actor in the role of the French scientist Claude Lacombe in the famous Close encounters of the third kind by Steven Spielberg. The young American director is a great admirer of François Truffaut and, since the latter speaks very little (and poorly) English, he allows him to communicate and act in French with an assistant to interpret every observation of him.

In the midst of creative maturity, realize The last meter (1980), with Catherine Deneuve and Gérard Depardieu. The film represents a clear example of how a cinema built on the basis of a typically theatrical unity of place does not necessarily impoverish the language of the camera. A sophisticated direction, a taste of intriguing transgression, an effective period fresco with numerous high-class touches.

Also The lady next door (1981), with Fanny Ardant and Gérard Depardieu, and his penultimate film, reveals an excellent directorial finesse, a navigated narrative skill, as well as a certain feeling of the tragicity of existence. A refined and chilling melodrama shot with superlative stylistic elegance.

For Finally Sunday! (1983), his latest director, chooses black and white photography. Entrusted to the sparkling interpretation of Fanny Ardant, who improvises detective to get the man she is in love with (played by Jean-Louis Trintignant) out of trouble, the film is a comedy that revisits some models of Hollywood noir in brilliant forms.

In March 1984, suffering from a brain tumor, he agrees to appear in the program Apostrophesin the episode that the well-known journalist and television presenter Bernard Pivot dedicates to him for the re-edition of the book Hitchcock Truffaut.

François Truffaut died in October of the same year at the age of fifty-two in the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine. His body is cremated and his ashes taken to the Montmartre cemetery.