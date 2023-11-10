In Mexico, 20 million people suffer from migraine, only 27% request care Grupo Milenio

In Mexico, 20 million people suffer from migraine, a highly disabling disease, and only 27 percent request medical care.

It is a problem that mainly affects 17 percent of the economically active population. 70 percent are women.

In a press conference, Pfizer announces arrival of an alternative to meet Mexicans’ need for an alternative for this conditionWhich will be the first innovation in neuroscience that the company will bring to the country, with the first launch of Internal Medicine this year.

“This option controls pain and reduces the incidence of migraine, giving people back power and giving them a better quality of life. In this way, the population can stay one step ahead of the disease by preventing it rather than simply reacting to it,” commented Alejandro Nanclares Portocarrero, medical director of internal medicine at Pfizer Mexico.

Similarly, the internal medicine specialist has also indicated that It may take up to three years for a person suffering from migraine to be diagnosed. And 30 percent of people suffering from it do not get adequate medical help.

Apart from this he also assured that The company has great interest in continuing to support clinical research in various therapeutic areas in the country by 2025, This option is the first internal medicine innovation to arrive in Mexico.

“In 2022, investments in innovative biopharmaceutical company clinical research in Mexico amounted to more than 16 million 394 thousand 175 dollars, 42.1 percent more than the 11 million 531 thousand 886 dollars invested in 2021 and compared to 9 million 64.5 percent more. There was an investment of 961 thousand 20 dollars in 2019.”

For her part, María Karina Vélez, neurology specialist and external spokesperson for the company, emphasized that migraine is much more than a headache: It is a chronic disease, although there is no cure, but it can be addressed effectively, Therefore, its diagnosis should not be underestimated, “Migraine has symptoms that are often attributed to another condition or confused with tension headache, which often leads people to self-medicate. Inspires.”

Likewise, he indicated that it is a disease that has an impact on the work productivity of Mexicans because it is highly disabling. “On average, an employee suffering from migraine is absent 1.4 days a year and about 85 percent saw a decrease in their work productivity”

experts agreed The arrival of this innovation will lay the foundation for change in the quality of life of thousands of people.Always bet on timely diagnosis that prevents the disease from progressing to its chronic stage where crises occur more frequently and for longer periods.

