In mid-November, Fortnite will no longer be played in China

China is no longer a video game country. From November 1st It is no longer possible to open a new account on Fortnite and from November 15 all servers hosting the game in this country will be shut down. Fortnite it is not just any stock and China is not just any market. Fortnite is the most important title of Epic Games, a US production company. In May 2020 the number of accounts created in the game has exceeded the quota 350 million. Playing is free but all earnings are based on a system of in-game microtransitions that allow users to customize their avatars. In 2020 Epic Games posted revenue from 700 million dollars. China, on the other hand, is one of the richest markets for video game companies but at the same time one of the most difficult.

Provided had arrived in China with a version adapted to Beijing’s demands. Epic Games had partnered with the Chinese company Tencent to launch Fortress Night, a title based on the same dynamics but with some changes in the story. The most relevant complaint was that on the skins of the characters that recalled skulls, all covered with green portions. In addition to this, transitions were prohibited in game, payments within the platform. The experimentation had however started in 2018 but now Epic Games did not want to renew the collaboration, as there was no possibility of introducing microtransitions into the game and opening the doors to its main source of income from this title.

Prohibitions and the fear of addiction. The problems of video games in China

The choice of Epic Game is part of a path that is making an increasingly complex market for video game developers. Concerned by the growing data on video game addiction, Beijing in 2018 had decided for several months not to license any more developers. In 2019 then the first hourly limits were introduced: i children under 18 they could not pick up pads and keyboard at night. The curfew was on any online title from 22 to 8. In September of 2021 the new squeeze: now i children under 18 they can only play video games for three hours a week.

