In mid-November, the Fortnite video game will stop working in China

On Sunday, the Epic Games company said that in mid-November the version of the hugely popular Fortnite video game made for the Chinese market will stop working: from November 1 it is no longer possible to register or download the video game, and from November 15 the company will completely disable the servers that host the game in China. Fortnite was released in China in 2018 in collaboration with the Chinese company Tencent.

Unlike the version known in the rest of the world, it had a different name (Fortress Night) and also contained some changes in its operation: due to the restrictions imposed by China on video games, in fact, several elements were censored (such as the representations of skeletons) , and “microtransactions”, ie in-game purchases, were prohibited.

Epic Games has not given explanations on the reasons for its decision, but it is likely that they are related to the new guidelines of the Chinese government: for those under the age of 18 it is now forbidden to play video games for more than three hours a week (you can play the video games only from 8 to 9 in the evening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and on public holidays).

China, which is the second largest video game market in the world after the United States, has long been trying to contain the addiction of young people to video games, which it considers a worrying problem.

