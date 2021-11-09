In Milan comes “L’Orgasmeria”, the (itinerant) place with the sexiest sweets in Italy

The name leaves little room for imagination. “Orgasmeria” arrives in Milan, the online and traveling waffle bakery from MySecretCase “designed to celebrate one of the five senses that has always been the protagonist of the most intense, playful and fun sexuality: taste”.

“Because food and sex have the same cerebral localization, the same neuroendocrine circuits, the same hormones that control them and allow you to enjoy intimacy more fully”, explained by the company which aims to change the imaginary on the sexuality in Italy and that has already created an online community to break down the taboos on sex that.

During the traveling launch events over 2000 people flocked to the Navigli in Milan and the Murazzi in Turin to taste the sexiest waffles in Italy. The peculiarity of Orgasmeria, in fact, lies in the shape of the sweets: waffles in the shape of a penis and vagina. The next appointment under the Madonnina is for November 18 in viale Bligny 43 to taste the creations of the unique pastry shop.

Furthermore, from today, again in Turin and Milan, the products will be available on Glovo. “As I often say, sex toys are great allies but often almost a pretext, MySecretCase is an opportunity and a space in which to face a taboo still deeply rooted in our culture, the road is still long: just think that to open Orgasmery another of the most famous delivery platforms refused the agreement for the shape of our waffles. For us, the fight against taboo is a daily mission, and we have always carried it forward through fun activities, and which are a moment of meeting with our reference community, one of the most numerous and active in Italy in the field of sexuality “, the comment of Norma Rossetti, CEO of MySecretCase.

“An approach, that of Community first, that we have been pursuing since our birth: we do it with a constant and daily commitment through our projects and thematic meetings on Instagram, we have done it by making users the undisputed protagonists of 0 sex from textbook ‘, available on Amazon in all Feltrinelli, and independent bookstores, our new illustrated and photographic book, explicit, practical, dedicated to pleasure – published by Sonzogno – where we collected their images, stories and desires. And we do it now, opening up to a new market segment: food. We already have some events planned in the area: but we will reveal all the details later “, concluded Norma Rossetti.