in Milan half of passengers and revenues. Here are the routes of 2022- Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

In two and a half months approximately 578 thousand passengers embarked on national and European flights to and from Milan, proceeds of € 37.8 million

Almost half of the passengers and revenues in the first two and a half months of Ita Airways activity recorded them at Linate airport. Numbers that on the one hand reaffirm the crucial role of city ​​airport Milanese on the accounts of the airline that took over from Alitalia in mid-October. And on the other hand they confirm how the slot inherited from the old company and geographic location of the airport will be among the most valuable assets that the top management will make available during the negotiations – for now with Air France and Lufthansa – for the choice of the industrial partner by June of this year. From 15 October (take-off day) to 31 December 2021, the Airbus A319 and A320 of Ita Airways they embarked about 578 thousand people on national and European flights to and from Linate, confirms the company al Courier service. In the same period, Ita transported a total of 1.26 million customers, therefore just under half that passed through the terminal a few kilometers from the center of Milan.

The collection On the economic front – according to the specialized databases that monitor the average rates of carriers – the Courier service estimates for Ita Airways of 37.8 million euros in revenues, again on Linate, in the two and a half months of activity in 2021: also in this case just under half of the total revenues from passenger transport (76.6 million euros) to to which are added the 9.4 million euros of cargo in general. Domestic connections – in particular to the south of the peninsula – remain the main source of revenues for Ita Airways, while the international ones are limited to the borders of the European Union (also including the United Kingdom, at least until next October) as established by the Delrio decree which regulates the movements of the city ​​airport.

The slots at Forlanini As the leaders of Ita Airways, Alfredo Altavilla (president) and Fabio Lazzerini (chief executive officer) recalled, in last Wednesday’s hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, the Italian airline has inherited 85 percent of Alitalia’s slots from Linate (thus losing 14 pairs per day, equal to 28 flights) after a long tug-of-war with the European Commission. Linate airport – which together with Malpensa managed by Sea – is one of the most clogged and most valuable airports in the world and in fact Ita considers it a strategic asset to be exploited with potential European partners in the negotiations over the coming weeks.

The routes of 2022 With regard to the coming months in the 2022 summer season – which in the sector begins on March 27 and ends on October 29 – the Italian company plans to operate 11 national and 17 international routes from / to Forlanini. From 2 April the first and only intercontinental flight from Malpensa (to New York) should take off, where he will have to deal with Delta Air Lines (with which he also has an agreement of codeshare), United Airlines, American Airlines, Emirates, Neos and La Compagnie. The marginal role of Malpensa in Ita’s plans was one of the reasons for friction in the hearing on Wednesday between the deputy (and former Minister of Transport) Maurizio Lupi and the airline’s top management.

The Sea-Unions Tension There is also some friction between Sea and the unions. In the early afternoon there will be a garrison against what Lombard Filt CGIL and some autonomous acronyms define the dismemberment of the company and the outsourcing of the ICT by Sea and its major shareholder the Municipality of Milan. This initiative – reads a trade union note – provides for the further expulsion of workers from the Sea perimeter and for this reason it is asked to suspend it and open a negotiating table.

