In Milan people continue to think of flying taxis

The plan to bring flying taxis to Milan continues. The project, in fact, continues to take steps forward, so much so that on Thursday 20 January the National Body for Civil Aviation (ENAC) and the Lombardy Region signed a memorandum of understanding to carry out common activities in favor of air mobility. advanced, advanced air mobility.

The protocol, in detail, is part of the path initiated by ENAC with the regions and metropolitan cities to collect their needs and help develop an ecosystem for the gradual implementation of intelligent air mobility.

The agreement signed today, going even more into detail, governs the methods of collaboration between the two bodies on different fronts: mutual exchange of information, definition of the regulatory context, organization of joint initiatives and services in the field of urban and advanced air mobility that they are efficient, safe, sustainable and interoperable with airport and public transport infrastructures.

For the moment, however, it is not yet clear when the “maxidrones” will be able to fly over Milan carrying objects and people. In the autumn of 2021, SEA, the company that manages the Linate and Malpensa airports, had signed an agreement with Skyports, a company that designs and builds vertiports, to evaluate the opportunity to develop and manage a series of hubs in Italy in starting from Milan. On December 17, however, the Milan council approved a resolution (on the proposal of the councilor for mobility Arianna Censi) which sanctioned a memorandum of understanding between Palazzo Marino and Sea, precisely to create the vertiporti. The next step, therefore, will be to identify the places in which to raise them in the city and in the locations involved in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Yes, because the deadline indicated several times is that of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. A reasonable time horizon given that the technology exists, even if it seems a lot of science fiction.

“The introduction of the ‘third dimension’ in urban mobility – explained the director general of ENAC, Alessio Quaranta – is bringing about a transformation that will influence the strategic thinking of the territories: it will offer, in the near future, an alternative to land movement by promoting technological innovation and environmental sustainability. The challenge, however, must be tackled in a unified manner, as a country system, involving institutions, the private sector, the world of research and industrial excellence. It is a duty of all of us to deliver to the new generations a broad vision of mobility, combining technology and the environment in a constructive relationship “.