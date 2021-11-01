In Milan, the No Passes present the bill. For every Saturday 3.5 million in smoke

Over ten million euros in smoke for a few hours of No Green Pass parade on a limited area in the center of Milan. A parade without masks from Piazza Duomo passing through San Babila, Corso Venezia and Corso Buenos Aires, where the grand finale of choirs, banners and smoke bombs forced the bars to withdraw their tables well before aperitif time. This is the (very partial) bill paid by shopkeepers and public businesses in Milan for only three No vax events, a loss of 27% on a turnover of 37.7 million. To the 10.2 million of “red” should be added the proceeds lost yesterday – fifteenth consecutive Saturday of parade and inconvenience, for the first time there was an agreed path but it was diverted – – and obviously in the first eleven weekends. And it is a budget that “could be much heavier if this situation of chaos were to persist – denounces the general secretary of Confcommercio Milan, Marco Barbieri – we also risk a significant impact on the attractiveness of the city. Who would be tempted to come to Milan knowing they would find confusion and inconvenience due to more or less authorized processions? The economic damage risks seriously worsening with the approach of the Christmas period ». Barbieri asks that “the demonstrations are held in compliance with the rules, the freedom of protest is not in question but the obsessive frequency of these marches”. And he stresses that the “enemy to fight, let us not forget, is the pandemic”.

The damage estimate was carried out by the study office of the merchants’ association with a survey of 613 companies located in various areas of the city (32% are directly involved in the marches), therefore the loss of turnover of 27, 4% is even an average. The biggest drop, over 30% less in collections, is reported by non-food stores (clothing, accessories or other). The traders also expressed their opinion on the obligation of the green pass and on the requests to the institutions for the near future, should this state of alert persist. Seven out of ten are in favor of the “green card” in the workplace and 73% declare that they have not found any critical issues related to control. 71% have not yet recovered from the effects of the pandemic and lockdown, they are still affected by the damage, in the case of bars and restaurants the percentage jumped to 87%. And 72% believe “further compensation or restitution is necessary, proportional to the losses. 68% of traders do not agree with the No pass protests, 16% do and the same percentage asks for “defined routes and more checks by the police”. When asked what measures the authorities should take in view of the Christmas season to avoid the risk of further serious repercussions on sales due to events, almost one in two (49%) replies that the vaccination obligation should be imposed. For 28% the green pass should be abolished, 23% ask to limit the marches and 11% to increase the presence of the police.

Yesterday double demonstration, from 3 pm the “No Fear Day” garrison in Piazza Duomo – on stage also Gian Marco Capitani, the no vax who had insulted Senator Liliana Segre, the former leader of Trieste’s port operators Stefano Puzzer was absent – and from 17.30 the procession No green pass from Piazza Fontana to the Rai headquarters in Corso Sempione. Seven thousand on the street despite the rain. A La7 journalist was attacked and kicked by a protester. Chants and insults against the mayor Beppe Sala (threatened days ago on social media) as he passes in front of the town hall in Piazza Scala. Clashes with the police along the way, which was deviated from the agreements made. Anarchists in the square, demonstrators already hit by Daspo and the former exponent of Forza Nuova Marco Mantovani. His daspo, on the other hand, was suspended by the TAR.