In military plane, inmates considered leaders of gangs operating in the Cuenca prison arrive in Guayaquil | Security | News

Five leaders of criminal gangs were transferred from the Azuay No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center, known as the Turi prison, to the La Roca Deprivation of Liberty Center in Guayaquil.

The inmates, accompanied by police and military agents, left tonight in a military plane of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) from the Cuenca airport to the Simón Bolívar base, in the north of Guayaquil.

On the runway of the Azuayo airport, Carlos Cabrera Ron, commander of the National Police, said that a space has been prepared, with due protection, for the five persons deprived of liberty (PPL) in the La Roca center, considered a maximum security prison. They, he said, would belong to the groups Los Lobos and R7.

The considered leaders of criminal groups traveled carrying flexible handcuffs on their hands and chains on their legs. In this way they were led to the plane by police and military personnel.

Transfer of gang leaders was completed tonight by military plane. They were led with chains and flexible handcuffs. Photo: Courtesy Secom

Upon arrival at the Simón Bolívar base, in Guayaquil, a strong military and police contingent received the inmates and minutes later they began their transfer in vehicles to La Roca prison, located on the road to Daule, about 45 minutes away. .

The Ministry of the Interior ordered this measure after the massacre that left 20 inmates murdered, including six decapitated, in the Turi prison in Cuenca.

On the afternoon of this Monday, the 4th, the head of that State Portfolio, Patricio Carrillo, said that possible reactions in other penitentiary centers are not ruled out.

A total of 17 of the 20 bodies have already been identified and 10 have already been handed over to their relatives, according to the government.

In the Turi prison, the authorities indicated that 127 ballistic evidence was collected from five firearms, which were used for the violent acts that took place last Sunday. In a search, 50 ammunition and two kilos of cocaine were found. (I)