In Minneapolis, police killed a 22-year-old who was watching TV at home, the video spread

An African American was killed in his Minneapolis apartment during an unannounced search. The victim was not the target of the search. Parents: “An execution”.

A 22-year-old African American killed by police in his home, shot three times while lying under a blanket on the sofa watching television. It happened to Minneapolis, the same city as George Floyd, another African American killed by a later convicted police officer. This time to lose his life at the hands of a policeman is Amir Locke, 22 years old. The police shot him during an unannounced search: he was disseminated of those dramatic moments the video of the body camera and pending the investigation, the officer who shot and killed the young man was suspended.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man was killed during one of the controversial ones searches called “no-knock warrants”, i.e. without notice. In the video released by the police you can see some officers who they put a key in the door of an apartment before breaking in. “Hands, hands, hands!” One shouts. Locke is on a couch wrapped in sheets in front of the television. Immediately after the shots, three shots were fired by a policeman later identified as Mark Hanneman. According to the agents, the man had a gun in his hand.

Amir Locke, the African American killed in Minneapolis

The case is causing debate why get back to involving the Minneapolis police, already in the storm over George Floyd’s death, and also because it emerged that the victim was not named in the search warrant (in a murder investigation) and it was therefore not the object of the blitz. Family attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the Floyds, further said that Locke “had no precedent and legally possessed a weapon.”

The family describes him as a law-abiding young man, who dreamed of entering the music industry and who wanted to help other young people. For the parents of the 22-year-old, the boy was victim of an execution. The couple said they taught their son how to deal with agents given the danger of “unarmed black men”. “My son was the victim of an execution on February 2, 2022” and “now his dreams have been destroyed,” they said. According to his parents, the young man was awakened from a deep sleep and, in a daze, reached the firearm he legally possessed to protect himself.

The prosecutor guaranteed a “fair and complete” investigation while Governor Tim Walz admitted that more needs to be done to avoid police abuse.