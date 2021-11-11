in Molise the anti waste app

Is called ‘Too good to go ‘ and it’s the anti food waste app now widespread in many countries of the world and for some time also in Molise. In fact, there is an increase in food shops, bars, pizzerias, bakeries and pastry shops that adhere to the initiative capable of avoiding wasting unsold food and at the same time allowing customers to shop at very advantageous prices, creating a virtuous circuit that supports the environment.

In fact, the app – downloadable on smartphones and tablets – on the one hand “offers commercial operators the opportunity to give new value to their unsold items and users to buy, and therefore save, food that is still fresh – in danger of being wasted – to one third of the original price “ as explained by the managers of the company founded in 2015 in Denmark with the aim of fighting food waste, and today present in 15 countries of Europe, the United States and Canada, with over 46 million users.

“Thanks to the sale of the so-called Magic Box, bags containing a surprise selection of unsold end-of-day products, commercial operators have the opportunity to reduce waste and obtain a small income from food that would otherwise be wasted through a safe and flexible tool. In addition to the shopkeepers, to benefit from the purchase of the Magic Box are the consumers, who buy unsold products at an affordable price, combining savings with the fight against food waste and climate change. Each Magic Box saved in fact, it avoids the emission of more than 2.5 kg of CO2 into the environment “.

As stated by the research center Project Drawdown, “reducing food waste is the number 1 solution to tackle climate change because it would allow to remain below the 2 ° C increase, which according to theIPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), would avoid further damage and problems related to rising temperatures “.

But let’s come to Molise, an area where unfortunately initiatives of this type often arrive late. But now more and more shops are joining.

From the company they let it be known that “they joined the app by joining the fight against food waste, such as the pizzeria Crazy Pizzas from Termoli, which offers a wide selection of pizzas by the slice; also in Termoli, in the Magic Boxes of the stores of the chain of Tigre Gemmir Supermarkets you can find fresh and packaged products, but also fruit and vegetables; to Campobasso, chocolate shops join the anti-waste project Maria’s chocolate, with its varied offer of cakes, pastries and chocolates; there Cianciullo bakery with its sweet and savory snacks; and the oven Croccarella Pizza and Treats, which offers focaccia, pinse and other gastronomic preparations. The local too E ‘N’ata Cosa Pizzeria Tavola Calda from Isernia joins Too Good To Go offering first and second courses, as well as pizzas.

Several chains have extended their adherence to the app’s mission by involving their own businesses in the area. Between these, Decathlon And Conad, with its own points of sale, respectively, in Campobasso and Isernia; the shop Flying Tiger Copenhagen of Contrada Colle delle Api; the Decò supermarket to Montenero di Bisaccia; but also the point of sale Nature Yes of Termoli and those of the supermarket chain Pam Retail Pro from Guglionesi and Termoli “.

Even in smaller countries, however, there is some membership here and there, as can be seen by sifting through the useful application.

“Too Good To Go wants to raise awareness and provide people with the tools to combat food waste and associated climate change, reaching as many cities as possible”, he underlines Eugenio Sapora, Country Manager Italy of Too Good To Go. “Our arrival in Molise is a concrete example of how important it is for us to spread our mission throughout Italy e involve everyone in the fight against food waste, thus making a significant gesture for the environment “.

So far the app has made it possible to avoid the emission of over 240 million kg of CO2. In Italy, Too Good To Go from April 2019 has been officially launched in more than 75 cities with 18,000 participating stores, 5,000,000 boxes sold it’s almost five million registered users.

But how does the app work? Traders can enter box availability, without specifying what type of products will be present inside, based on the unsold items of the day. On the other hand, users, by accessing the app from their smartphone and geolocating themselves to identify the closest participating restaurants, will be able to buy their own bag of unsold products at a third of the original price paying directly via the app and thus avoiding the exchange of paper money. The collection of your Magic Box takes place in the store in the selected time slot – generally shortly before closing, thus avoiding the moments of maximum turnout.