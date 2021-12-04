In Monfalcone a magical Christmas village

In the name of the best tradition but with many innovations, Wednesday 8 December, at 17.00, is inaugurated in Monfalcone, in Piazza della Repubblica, the Christmas village with the institutional greetings of the Mayor Anna Maria Cisint, of the Councilor for relaunching trade, marketing, tourism, events and culture Luca Fasan and other authorities. Followed by the itinerant exhibition of the City of Monfalcone Civic Band, with a repertoire of Christmas music. To accompany the event also Radio Company, with the music and the sympathy of Daniele Belli and DJ Nick. At the end there will be a guided tour of the city center together with the Zampognari di Forgaria.

“The Christmas animation and the many events scheduled until January 9” – he anticipates Luca Fasan – “they contribute to producing a social, commercial and image return of the city, thanks also to the involvement of the local economic fabric in the planning of Christmas activities, which see our merchants participating in the initiatives, contributing with themed showcases and in promoting their customers of current events. With this in mind, also the opening of the Christmas Market in Piazza Unità Italia, dedicated to local crafts, from 8 to 26 December. Of particular importance this year – concludes Fasan – are the cultural events that contribute to the completion of the playful proposals of the Monfalconese December. The events at the Muca, in the Antiche Mura room, at the Theater and in the Gallery with the exhibition Point, line and surface, Kandinsky and the avant-gardesand, they add that element of internationality necessary to make this Christmas unforgettable.

At the conclusion of the inauguration of the Christmas Village, at 6.30 pm, in the Municipal Theater of Monfalcone, “Harmony Gospel Singers” is staged, an engaging performance, in which sounds, voices, gestures, preaching, liturgical dance mix to create a show of pure rhythmic and spiritual energy. The concert includes the performance of the best pieces of contemporary gospel music, with several forays also into traditional gospel and spirituals. Reservations at the Theater box office, from Monday to Saturday, from 5 to 7 pm (email ticketetteria.teatro@comune.monfalcone.go.it | tel. 0481494664). The entrances will be regulated according to current legislation.

Monfalcone is therefore transformed into a magical city of light, suitable for families and children, which extends throughout the center and in the districts, along the streets and squares, also involving the Gallery of Contemporary Art, the Rocca and the Village of Panzano: themed lighting, Christmas decorations, the traditional Nativity scene and Christmas trees, the little train give Monfalcone a fairy-tale atmosphere, with a particular charm.

Among the new attractions, an unprecedented and large ice rink will see in its form the imminent renovation of Piazza della Repubblica. With an original “biscuit” shape, the rink will host adults and children during the Christmas period for both classic skating and themed shows.

An interactive giant piano allows families and children to dance on the keys composing melodies to their liking, as in the famous scene from the movie “Big” with Tom Hanks and in Gerry Scotti’s program “Tu si que vales”: December 23, from 3pm at 7 pm, a unique show of its kind, with talented artists who will give life to real musical acrobatics on the huge keyboard, with the involvement of the public.

The complete booklet of all the events can be downloaded at the link:

https://www.comune.monfalcone.go.it/media/files/031012/attachment/Libretto_Natale2021_v5.pdf