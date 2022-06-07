In Monopoli Carolyn Smith, Bianca Atzei in the masseria. Bono Vox in Ostuni, waiting for Angelina Jolie





adv

In Martina Franca we are waiting for the Hollywood star who will shoot some scenes of his film “Without blood” based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco.

It is already time for well-known faces in Monopoli and its surroundings, for work or leisure. After the summer opening party at Masseria Paretano which, in addition to the landlord Ronn Moss, attended Roberto Farnesi, Pago, Stefano Sala, Jane Alexander and Francesca Brambilla other sports and small screen personalities have appeared in these parts. In recent days, the AC Milan captain has been spotted in Monopoli Alessio Romagnoli and the former AC Milan player Demetrio Albertini.



On 2 June the tour of Carolyn Smithinternational dance coach and jury president of the TV show dancing with the Stars Saturday night on Rai Uno. Masseria Paretano, once again the chosen location to meet the students enrolled in the Sensual Dance Fit project, a “program for women only designed to help them rediscover their sensuality and femininity through simple dance steps and fitness movements”, as we read in the note released by the organizers.

adv

And it’s still related to Ronn Moss and to his Apulian life the appointment to be held on 9 June at the Red Carpet cinema in Monopoli. The American actor will present the recently released film “Viaggio a Surpresa”, together with his colleague Lino Banfi. The two have announced the event on Instangram, but details have not yet been provided. The day before the film will instead be screened at the Multicinema Galleria in Bari at 20.00.

Apulian days also for the couple formed by the singer Bianca Atzei and the envoy of the Hyenas Stefano Corti. After attending the wedding in Capri between Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini, they came to Puglia and stayed at Masseria Narducci in Speziale. Absolute relaxation with dinners in the farm, swimming pool and strolls in the surroundings like the one in Ostuni before Friday at the Feltrinelli in Bari for the firmcopie of the new album “Veronica”.

In Martina Franca we are waiting for the arrival in days of Angelina Jolie. Here the Hollywood star will shoot some scenes of his film “Without blood” based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco “Senza Sangue”, of which the actress bought the rights in 2017. Yesterday instead in Ostuni he was spotted in a bar of the municipal villa Bono Vox. The Irish artist, voice of U2, will stay this weekend in Valle d’Itria, staying in an extra-luxury structure between the provinces of Brindisi and Taranto.











