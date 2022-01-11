“In more than 50 thousand without obligation of isolation”

“Covid positive patients who do not receive any isolation measures, remain free to go out and therefore to transmit the infection”. To report it are the family doctors of the FIMMG Naples Vincenzo Schiavo, Ciro Cozzolino, Pietro Di Girolamo and Antonio Sardu (competent for the three ASLs of Naples) who speak of a situation as surreal as it is dangerous. They are the ones who explain that the system has failed due to the lack of automatic sending of isolation documents now that there is an out-of-control increase in positivity cases.

“Once a positive swab has been received – say the FIMMG company secretaries – the patient should automatically receive from the platform a measure that requires isolation, this step is instead entrusted to an office that must manually provide for the sending”. A bureaucratic step – family doctors denounce – which today seriously jeopardizes public health and, potentially, favors the spread of the infection from Covid. Very simple for white coats to check for the bug.

Skipped the system

“Just check the management systems – explains Luigi Sparano (FIMMG) – we find patients registered in the system with a positive swab for whom, however, there is no isolation measure, and obviously not even an end of isolation. We could define them as” phantom infections “that arise. and they end without there ever being a real obligation of isolation “. A problem that in Campania has enormous proportions. According to the data estimated by the FIMMG, about 80% of the positives do not receive any measures, therefore – with about 13,000 new positives per day – the “ghosts” of Covid, free to go out and potentially transmit the infection, are about 50,000 .

“This situation – Corrado Calamaro (FIMMG) denounces also creates great problems with regard to the Green Pass, because these patients have difficulty in receiving the green certificate and having had Covid they cannot get vaccinated”. Also on the Green Pass front there is a considerable problem, given that the mechanism – in this national case – often restores the green card you expect, not always with a new expiration date. The FIMMG doctors appeal to the Region to solve the problem by creating an automatism for the sending of isolation and end of isolation documents, thus avoiding that thousands of positive patients are free to go around in public transport and in other places where they could spread the virus. “It is also necessary that general practitioners – underlines Vincenzo Schiavo – can participate in the diagnostic procedure with the latest generation of antigenic swabs, allowing the patient, at the end of isolation, to obtain the Green Pass. This can only be achieved with a national agreement that sees together with the Ministry of Health, the TS system and family doctors “.