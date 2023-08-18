In Moron, professionals from the municipality already perform free ophthalmic operations

from the beginning of August, Moron’s Municipal Hospital started doing free eye surgeries For patients with complex pathology, those derived from Primary Health Care Center (CAPS) Dr. René Favaloro.

The new inclusion of this type of surgical intervention is complemented by a highly complex ophthalmology service that the municipality has offered for more than a year in the said CAPS, which It includes the care, control, complex studies and follow-up of each case.

According to the communal government, there is one in CAPS Favaloro, located on Alcorta and Granada in the Serre neighborhood. Highly complex office with laser equipment, ocular tomography and other equipment to conduct state-of-the-art studies,

also performed there Prescribed consultations and studies Such as Echometry, Ultrasound and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), besides Ophthalmology, Eye pressure measurement and testing for dry eye, etc.

If surgical intervention is necessary, the patient is referred to the municipal hospital, according to the studies carried out in the CAPS and assessed by the medical team. It is most often performed in operations performed in the municipal public health system. Glaucoma and Glaucoma. Vitreoretinal, eyelid and conjunctival surgeries are also performed.

attention is Mainly intended for people associated with PAMI and patients with complex ophthalmologic pathology who do not have social function, In the event that the medical team determines that highly complex intervention is not required, you will be referred to one of the various centers in the municipal public health system, where general ophthalmological care takes place.

To request appointments, Interested people can call on 117870-1000 from Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. To strengthen its ophthalmology services, the municipality inaugurated in September 2022 the general ophthalmology clinic at the outpatient clinic of the municipal hospital of Morone (Pellegrini 620).