In mourning Jackie Guerrido before the death of his brother

The Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist Jackie Guerrido lives a painful moment after the death -last Saturday- of his brother Luis Vega, who for two years had been struggling with a diagnosis of Cancer.

She was the very member of the spaces of Univision “First impact” and “Wake up America on Sunday”who shared the news on his Instagram account with his followers.

“How your departure hurts, brother. You will always be in my heart and in my thoughts. Thank you for fighting until the last moment. You were a man of God and I know that He has you in his arms. I’m going to miss you so much, “big bro”. How difficult it is to be without you, brother,” said Guerrido.

As the journalist explained yesterday, Sunday Marie Antoinette Collins, who shares work with Guerrido in “Despierta América en Domingo”, Vega was 46 years old, and was the pastor of a youth church in Kissimmee, Florida. Two years ago a tumor was found that he struggled with until he passed away on Saturday.

Colleagues and friends of the Puerto Rican turned to the networks to express their support and solidarity.

“Very sorry. A big hug!”, expressed his compatriot Giselle Blondet.

“I’m so sorry, friend. I can’t imagine your pain, but here I am, praying for you and the family, ”said the presenter on her part. Lili Estefan.

“In peace rest! Strength for all. Amen,” he said. Charytin Goyco.