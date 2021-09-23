In ‘Murder in Easttown’ Kate Winslet is a fantastic detective

Murder in Easttown And a tv miniseries to devour. If The Undoing has filled you with adrenaline, this crime drama it will literally freak you out for uncover the killer.

The series produced by HBO, broadcast in Italy on Sky and NOW, marks the return of Kate Winslet, which is protagonist and producer of the seven episodes. And what a return: the Oscar Prize interprets a tough and tireless detective, who will take you not only as an investigator, but also as her own charming character. For those of you who are already aiming at binge watching, however, be warned: only two episodes a week will air.

A small community that hides horror secrets

Kate Winslet is Mare Sheehan, Easttown detective, a small Pennsylvania community that hides mysteries and unsolved crimes. The series is on the wave of the so-called ‘small town mystery ‘, the stories of the suburbs that behind a quiet appearance hide the darkest facts.

While series like Twin Peaks they were rich in surreal characters which in their own way also carried in one dream dimension, Easttown generates disquiet because it delves deeply into reality and into dark side of a community that from the outside looks very normal, including families, schools, pubs and churches.

A hard-boiled detective from a novel

A hard-boiled detective from a novel

Kate Winslet it’s a pleasure to see: her detective is hard boiled, disenchanted, eating junk food e drinks like a sponge to close days to forget. In fact, Mare Sheehan isn’t just grappling with a difficult murder case, but also with his life that is falling apart.

Winslet with Evan Peters, who plays Detective Colin Zabel

In this contemporary take on the hard boiled detective, Winslet is ironic and tender: left by her husband who is remarrying (in the house next door), lives with his mother (a wonderful and funny Jean Smart), the daughter and the little grandson, fatherless. Nevertheless, while everything collapses, the small community still hails her as Lady Hawke, the high school girl she placed a record shot during a Basketball game 25 years earlier.

A very positive note concerns integrity, and not just the interpretation, by Kate Winslet: the actress in fact said “Don’t you dare” to make adjustments when director Craig Zobel (The Leftovers) proposed a editing of his stomach during a sex scene, and insisted why every single wrinkle was put back in its place on hers face of the poster, reports the Guardian.

Me pointing to the killer in every scene on Mare of Easttown pic.twitter.com/hNFikcctb9 – Virgo Blade (@tellmeulovememe) June 8, 2021

The mysteries that thicken in a chain

At the heart of the series is not alone the murder of a young single mother, but some cases of missing girls on which Mare does not rest, one of which is the daughter of a dear friend. There is also room for romance, thanks to Guy Pearce, the professor and writer Richard who, just transferred, manages to approach the grumpy detective.

The mysteries they hide morbidly in the fabric of small American community, which must be discovered layer by layer between conversations, looks and inconsistencies: characters, built in an excellent way, slowly reveal themselves with gods incredible twists or moving, frightening or happy ending, deceiving with mastery the eye of the eye, and I must admit: this time I didn’t guess right away who the killer was.

It might interest you