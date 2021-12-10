“In my company the bill will reach 400 thousand euros per month.” Alarm for businesses and families

Energy bill rising 4 times, as well as that of methane. “There is still no perception of what is happening of increases of 40 or 50%, I do not understand why people do not talk about what is really happening or that the bill costs are quadrupling.“To sound the alarm is Andrea Fabianelli following his direct experience. In addition to being vice president of Confindustria Toscana Sud and president of the Southern Tuscany Energy Consortium, he is also the owner of a large company, Pastificio Fabianelli.

“Meanwhile, the first month after the increases, the methane bill went from 14 thousand to 56 thousand euros, but what worries us most is what awaits us for energy. The example is always that of my company – explains Fabianelli – the bill of 100,000 euros per month will reach 400,000 and at this rate, how many companies will manage to survive? It is clear that companies will not be able to pass all this on to their customers and not all will be able to survive such a drain. “

An example to alert those who have not yet perceived what awaits families and companies.

“The situation is certainly not destined to improve: in recent months the electricity and gas bills have increased respectively by 200% and 350% – says Fabianelli – the dramatic thing is that these increase values ​​already take into account the prolonged reduction of general system charges granted by the Government. The last allocation of the Government of 3.8 billion for 2022 is also intended to contain the bills of families, artisans and micro-enterprises and does not provide for measures dedicated to SMEs and energy-intensive companies. Market analysts no longer charge the causes of this rise to technical aspects but to pure financial speculation and it hurts to see how we forgot the air we breathed during the first lockdown, the critical moments we experienced as entrepreneurs and strength that we had in getting up, incredibly starting a phase of growth and recovery but which now sees the path abruptly interrupted. We are experiencing a unique historical moment in which prices have reached peaks never before recorded: 198 € / MWh for electricity and 1 € / mc for gas. “

“With our Consorzio Energia Toscana Sud we have always managed to negotiate favorable conditions, which have allowed the companies associated with Confindustria Toscana Sud to save considerable amounts. Also this year, having negotiated fixed prices has at least allowed our companies to suffer the rise in prices in a postponed manner, compared to many other realities that have already relied on a variable price since 2021. However, given the current market conditions, for the year 2022 we have decided not to contract energy at fixed prices and instead start at variable price. In this way, we allow ourselves the possibility of being able to set prices when the market goes down, hoping that this will happen as soon as possible “.