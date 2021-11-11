“In my son I see Gabriele. Spaccarotella? Never heard …”

Never again 11 November. Fourteen years ago today Gabriele Sandri he was losing his life. His only fault? Being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Gabbo he was on his way to Milan, the afternoon should have been played Inter – Lazio. The game was eventually postponed to December to honor the memory of the young fan (all the other games of the day, when the news arrived, were interrupted due to the various uprisings of the supporters). He was killed by a gunshot fired by the policeman Luigi Spaccarotella in the Tuscan service area of Badia al Pino. The agent was on the other side of the road when a group of Lazio and Juventus ultras arrived at the clash. Gabriele was in the car. We all know the rest too well. Some time has passed since that accursed November 11, 2007, yet the memory of Gabriele is still alive. In all the stadiums in Italy his name can be heard singing, the flag with his face flies proudly in the Curva Nord and the walls of Rome are full of murals and writings in his honor. The brother, Cristiano Sandri, spoke exclusively to our microphones on the most painful day.

Today is certainly a date that tears his heart and that of his family, but also that of all Lazio. Did you expect all this affection years later?

“The path we took was very complex and tiring, both emotionally and rationally. The hardest thing was to bring heart and reason together. I was convinced that Gabriele, for how he passed away, would be remembered at least by the Lazio fans. As the dynamics took place, it is obvious that all the fans, of every team, saw each other again in my brother and there was this common inspiration that still today makes him remembered throughout Italy. It is also true that what happened to our family I think never happened in Italy, except for the child killed on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway (Nicholas Green, ed)“.

14 years have passed since the tragic event. Has Luigi Spaccarotella ever made himself heard?

“At the time he said he had sent a message to the Bishop of Arezzo for our priest. As I’ve always said, no message has arrived. Let alone if our priest had received something from the Bishop and had not at least told us. Anyway, in all this time we have never heard from anyone: neither him nor his family. We care very little. I don’t mind receiving posthumous mourning after years. I fully understand that he had to defend himself in a trial first as a suspect and then as a defendant, but it was clear that the shot, which unfortunately hit my brother, had been fired by him. Had I been him I would have been to the victim’s mother every day on my knees to apologize“.

Gabriele is part of the flowers of Rome, together with Vincenzo Paparelli and Antonio De Falchi, to whom a mural has recently been dedicated. In your opinion, has violence been eradicated from the world of football?

“First of all I have to congratulate those who made it because they are three beautiful images and they portray the subjects faithfully, at least as far as Gabriele is concerned (I can be a direct witness). That work has a very beautiful meaning because between Vincenzo and Gabriele there is also Antonio: he teased him between rival teams there must be and also in a pungent way, but life is too important. It must also be a warning to respect it, to preserve it. As for the violence in the stadiums, I can tell you that Gabriele certainly cannot be cataloged among the stadium deaths, whoever shot him absolutely did not know he was a fan. On this topic words are spent in the wind by those who do not know certain dynamics. These are phenomena that perhaps date back to the 1950s, if not earlier. Obviously a sporting event has no reason to have violence within it, but resolving everything with sterile discussions when crime news occurs is an understatement. In practice, little is done, just some “defensive” strategy with restrictive and invasive rules. Repressing does not solve the problem. It should be prevented. The structures should also be put under the magnifying glass: let’s not forget what Italy ’90 was“.

His son is called Gabriel just like his uncle. Do they look alike?

“the I see many little things about my brother in my son. It is amazing how even the position he takes in sleep is the same as his uncle’s. The blood is the same, so it is obvious that there is a part of Gabriel within him“.

With the Gabriele Sandri Foundation you are very active in the social field. Are there any projects in the pipeline?

“In reality the Foundation is running out, alas. For 2-3 years it was followed quite a lot with a contribution from everyone, then I was left alone. Living from my profession and not being a philanthropist, it is difficult for me to carry out this project“.

