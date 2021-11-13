Sports

“In Naples I made the biggest mistake of my career. I will always have a regret”

Jorginho, former midfielder of the Naples, gave a long interview on the pages of France Football. Among the many topics covered, the current footballer of Chelsea he also spoke about his experience in the shadow of Vesuvius, which ended in the 2017-2018 season and lasted more than four years. The following is highlighted:

In Naples it was fabulous. It is not Italy, it’s another country. I don’t know if the same exists passion for football somewhere else. I loved that city and that team. After six months there I had started to impose myself, but I made the biggest mistake of my career. I went on vacation to Iceland and Brazil and stayed for 30 days. On my return I got injured and lost my seat. Benitez he was right to reject me, today I would never make that mistake again “.

Jorginho’s regret

“The arrival of Sarri then it changed everything. The new coach had brought his protégé with him in my role, Valdifiori, and I was ready to leave, but then he gave me a chance and into his game system I fit in perfectly. We have done a terrific job together for three seasons. It was fantastic, even if I carry the great regret of not having won it Scudetto in 2017-2018“.


