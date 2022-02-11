“In Naples I was not understood. I cried for Totti”

NAPLES – “I have a particular character. I know joke with everyone, but at the beginning I keep the distances . For some fans and? pride , it seems that I want to pull it. AND? just an attitude of defence “. Talking is Lorenzo Insigne captain of the Naples who will leave at the end of the season to move to the Canadians of Toronto : “Someone never has me included one hundred percent – said the playmaker Neapolitan in an interview with the magazine ‘Undici’ –. Who knows me really you know how I am “.

Prophet at home

A relationship particular the one with his’people‘, conditioned by the burden that has always been on the shoulders of’prophets at home‘: “People are always there waited so much from me. I tried to reciprocate. I’ve had some disagreements sometimes with the fans and I’m sorry. A captain and? a guarantor for people who love the team, I believe I have always ensured that Napoli do not fail in their commitment on the pitch “. A rundown then on technicians had in blue, among which Sarri (“Football with him and joy“) and the current helmsman Spalletti (“A strong personality. He gave us back awareness in our strength “).

Tears for Totti

At thirty Insigne decided to try the experience in Canadabut it does not mean that it has less’hunger‘ of football: “All ‘age? I do not think so. When will I notice? not to be well physically, will I leave? lose. Seeing Ibra at forty, the desire comes. For the farewell of Totti I cried. I know when it touches? to me, stay? bad. I do not want to think about it”.