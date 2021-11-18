“In Naples it is the people who make the difference”

Kalidou Koulibaly it was told in a long interview to the microphones of Dazn during the “Linea Diletta” program with Diletta Leotta. An open-hearted chat in which the defender of the Naples he touched on many themes: from his past, the arrival in the shadow of Vesuvius, passing through the setting in the city and the bond with teammates, coaches and all the Neapolitan people met in these years in blue.

Koulibaly, interview with Dazn with Diletta Leotta

We start with a nice guy anecdote related to coffee: “Here at Napoli he always prepares it Tommaso Starace. Just think that before coming here I didn’t have coffee now I take at least 4-5 a day, all prepared by Thomas. I’ve never actually made coffee, let’s hope so (laughs, ed). I also brought a blend from Senegal, compared to Neapolitan coffee it has a different taste but both very strong.

Koulibaly prepares coffee with Diletta Leotta

Koulibaly Naples, the relationship with the city

What makes Naples a magical city? The people who are great, but also the beauty of the city. I am lucky enough to wake up and immediately have the sea, Vesuvius and Capri in front of me. Then it is above all the people who make the difference, feel their affection: You know it when you get here, they dream and eat Naples. They told me as soon as I arrived “In Naples you cry twice, when you arrive and when you leave”.

My humble character? I have always had close friends who come to see me, I grew up with them and everyone who knows me must like Kalidou, the person they grew up with. I wish friends would see me as the boy who went to school with them, not as the famous footballer I have become. My childhood was very beautiful, I was born in France. My father was a carpenter and my mother a waitress, I grew up with my two brothers. The particular thing is that in the neighborhood where I lived there were many foreigners: Turks, Arabs from the north, Africans. We all spoke French and that united us, we were like one big family. I often invited them home, my mom cooked.

At home then we only spoke Senegalese while outside the home we only spoke FrenchSpeaking two languages ​​since I was a child has also helped me grow faster and I want my children to grow up that way too. My best memory? A match at the 2002 World Cup between France and Senegal, we cheered for both of them. Senegal won with a goal from Diop, I saw her at school. After the game, after school, I saw all the people of the neighborhood dancing for joy, even those who were not of Senegalese origin. I still remember that episode today with so much happiness, I will never forget it.

The relationship with Ghoulam at Napoli

At Napoli there is a united group. We have known each other for years, we often go out together and our families know each other very well. When I hear other players from their teams talking and then I think about Napoli, I really think there are no comparisons. Nobody lives like us and this can also be seen on the pitch.

Ghoulam? With him we have made various initiatives, going to schools or hospitals. I consider him a brother. Jorginho? He’s a great one (laughs, ed). He was my first roommate at Napoli, he helped me with Italian, he always corrected me and we joked. Then on the pitch it was extraordinary, what he did with Chelsea and Italy does not surprise me. He is a great player.

Koulibaly Diletta Leotta Dazn

Koulibaly Insigne

Insigne? Lorenzino … is the history of Napoli. A really strong player, he has always done well and I really love him. Not only is he a great player, he’s a great man and a great person. “Tir ‘a gir?“In training he never says it, he does. It’s even better (laughs, ed). He is a person that I care so much, we often talk to each other on the phone when we are in the national team. Did he teach me Neapolitan? I often say “fratmo”. But I still don’t speak Italian very well, but I make myself understood.

Koulibaly Dazn Senegal

National of Senegal? I thought about it for a whole year, then with the help of my parents and friends it was almost natural to choose Senegal. Regret after watching France win the World Cup in 2018? Never! Maybe if I had been on that team, they wouldn’t have won. I strongly believe in destiny.

What is Teranga? It is the land of hospitality. When a guest comes they must feel at home. I was lucky enough to bring two Neapolitan friends there and they were surprised, they felt they were treated better than family. When you reach this feeling, it means that you have reached the goal of letting the spirit of Teranga feel.

Koulibaly Dazn, the relationship with Spalletti

Spalletti gave us many things, especially the mentality. He has always had a lot of respect for this team and its game. The first thing he said to us when he arrived was “I have to look for the problem this team has, because it’s not normal that they don’t win”. That immediately made us snap something in the head, a person coming from outside who says this makes you think. The beauty of Spalletti is that when he arrived he had the humility to say that the work done by Gattuso before him was very good. He is not here to change what Gattuso did before, but to add things. He had the humility and the intelligence to present himself in this way “.

Then an anecdote told by Diletta Leotta, with the same Spalletti crossing Koulibaly and calls him ‘His Majesty‘. “He calls me in so many ways – the Napoli defender continues smiling –. He also calls me general or commander. He says I’m a leader, but I do what I think is right. I have been here for 8 years and it seems normal to me to help those who have arrived a shorter time. I am aware that when you are at Napoli you play for an entire city, for millions of people. There are fans all over the world, we have to understand that when we go out on the pitch we have to be 100% because we play for all these people. What do I call Spalletti? My daddy (laughs, ed). It’s something my mates say, why every coach who arrives always makes me play holder and then they say that the coach is my dad. What role would I employ Spalletti in a western film? Definitely the cowboy. He may have this somewhat mysterious attitude, fighting for justice. There is the approach.

Koulibaly

The memory of Maradona

What title would I give to a film about this season of Napoli? Memorial Maradona. I would really like, with a scudetto it would be even more beautiful. Thinking that a person like Maradona had a good opinion of me was fantastic, not everyone can have this luck. I sent him a shirt, then we met him here in Castel Volturno and when we went to play in Madrid against Real.

Koulibaly Osimhen

Osimhen? I would tell the story of his first year, which was difficult. While now he is establishing himself as a very strong player, no one expected up to this level. And I’m sure he’s not done proving who he is. As a person I can tell you that he’s a great guy, very quiet and humble. It’s also funny, fto jokes in particular to Manolas. After a few goals you can see how he celebrates, he also does ballets with Insigne.

He is an extraordinary person, I want to help him achieve his goals. He always makes himself available to everyone. From the outside I tell him chapeau. Spalletti he uploaded it and helped him a lot in improving some aspects that he still didn’t do very well, but I can also say that to help him was Gattuso last year. It gave him a lot of confidence, then Spalletti managed to improve some details and this combination gave him a lot of strength today.

Koulibaly Dazn, the meeting with Benitez

I remember when I arrived at Napoli. Wax Benitez and I had not yet done a workout, we found ourselves at lunch and him he took 11 plastic cups and started showing me the movements of the defense. Benitez helped me a lot, he made me play in the first six months as soon as I arrived. After that I was more on the bench because he told me to watch Italian football, totally different from what I had played in France and Belgium.

I remember also taking the phone off his face twice (laughs, ed). I was at the Genk, he calls me and speaks to me in English, but me I thought it was a friend of mine who wanted to play a joke on me. After two times my agent called me and told me it was really Rafa Benitez on the phone. I called him back and I think I’ve apologized at least 100 times. Then we started talking and he told me he was interested in my purchase. I was very surprised.

Koulibaly Diletta Leotta

Koulibaly Dazn racism

Episodes of racism in stadiums? At first it is difficult to metabolize them. You think you’re wrong. What is nice is that the city of Naples repeatedly reminds you that the wrong one is not you, that you are the right person. I think we can fight this phenomenon even more, but there has already been some progress today.

Koulibaly Dazn Chellini

The Chiellini’s words towards me? I love Giorgio very much. On the pitch we can’t be friends, but off the pitch he’s an extraordinary person. He has always defended me on all fronts, he also gave me football advice. When he called me he apologized on behalf of all Italians and he always told me to be with me, it also gave me the strength to go on.

Thanks to the referee Irrati

How many Irrati stopped a game after the chants against me? He is a person I respect, that was a very strong gesture. It gave me a different view of referees. He came to me calmly and told me “Kalidou, if that’s a problem for you, let’s stop the game“. I was completely surprised, so I have to thank him. He really gave me the strength to start fighting racism. If I am the man I am today it is also thanks to him.

When at the stadium everyone did the Napoli fans show up with the photo of my face? As soon as I saw them I was stupid, I had a moment of shyness. I didn’t expect it, it was beautiful. In that moment I thought that there were not only 22 players on the pitch, but that I had all those people behind me to support me.

This city and these fans have given me everything and I want to pay them back, not only on the pitch but also when I’m not playing. When I go out of Naples to play and come back after 2-3 days, I am always very happy. When I see the affection that these people have for me, I can only be happy and happy “.