“In Naples many did not understand me. With Ancelotti different ideas, about Gattuso and Spalletti …”

Long and interesting interview by Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli striker, a Eleven Magazine, in which the Napoli captain dealt with various topics: “People have always expected a lot from me. I tried to reciprocate. I had disagreements with the fans a few times and I’m sorry. Many have not fully understood me. A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team, I believe I have always ensured that Napoli do not fail to commit to the pitch. I have a particular character. I can joke with everyone, but at first I keep my distance. For some fans it is pride, it seems that I want to pull it. It’s just a defensive attitude. Someone has never understood me 100%. Those who really know me know how I am “.

“The biggest prejudice against me was my height. At Turin, they assured me that when I was 14-15 I would go to them for an audition: I left, I did two or three training sessions, I played a game. After that they said: yes , good, but honestly we expected you to grow. They sent me home, and the same thing happened to Inter. The only one who believed in me was Peppe Santoro, in the youth sector of Napoli. “

Insigne talked about the coaches he met: “Zeman it was decisive, the first to believe in me. Benítez completed me: I had always thought that for me football was just attacking. Football with Sarri is joy: I have had a lot of fun in 3 years, we are left with the disappointment of not having won the Scudetto. Ancelotti? It is not true that we have not taken it. We had different ideas, yes, on matters of the field. TO Gattuso I owe a lot. After the years of Ancelotti he was good at making me retrace my steps and motivate me. Spalletti he is a strong personality: he has given us back awareness in our strength.