in Naples without seven players

The Leicester will face Napoli in full emergency e without seven players , positive results at Covid. This was announced by the English coach Brandon Rodgers at the press conference. “There are seven positive players, things that have happened in the last 48 hours “. The unavailable are Lookman, Amartey, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Perez, Benkovic and Daley-Campbell . Despite the absences, the Leicester coach says he is confident. “We could win and finish the group in the lead, but the important thing is not to lose. We know that in front of us we have a strong opponent who is doing well in the league too, we can’t wait to play this match. Our latest performances are not have been the best, but there are some positive things. We need to think about improving and doing our best on the pitch. “

Rodgers: “We preferred not to risk”

British they lead the classification of group C with eight points, one more than the Azzurri. “The group is complicated, Napoli have great experience and a renowned history. At the moment they also have a great manager, we crossed paths when he was at Zenit and he did a good job here. But if we play at our levels we have a good chance of winning “, Rodgers explained, which then returns to the absences. “Seven of our team did not come with us. There are more cases, we travel abroad and we have to respect the rules. There are some players who did not feel well, we could wait 24 hours and see, but we preferred not to take risks. also out of respect for the country that hosts us, given the historical moment we live in “.