In New York, rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to 2018 club fight

As usual, New York rapper Cardi B made a notable appearance Thursday in Queens Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty and avoided jail time for taking part in a 2018 fight at a strip club. .

Dressed to the nines, dressed in a tight cream-colored dress, perched on high heels and wearing her famous giant false nails, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, had been pursued for four years for a brawl in a nightclub in the huge and popular borough of Queens on August 29, 2018.





During this evening, the small group with which was the famous rapper – who will be 30 years old in October – would have thrown furniture on two waitresses of the club, on the orders of the diva from the Bronx.

Cardi B suspected one of the two women had sex with her husband, rapper Offset, who was performing that night at the nightclub with his band, Migos.





While she had pleaded not guilty in 2019 to 14 counts and refused any agreement with justice, the artist pleaded guilty on Thursday to two minor offenses before the Criminal Court of Queens, one of the five boroughs of New York.





The other charges were dropped and she will simply have to perform 15 days of community service, according to the court. In case of breach, however, she will be sent to prison for the same period.





Upon arriving and departing, Cardi B merely greeted reporters outside the courthouse and replied to one that she was “fine.”

Songwriter, Cardi B rose to fame with hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Money.”

In the summer of 2020, her hit “WAP”, with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was hailed as an ode to female desire and debauchery, but lambasted by American conservatives.





