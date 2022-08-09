In New York, the price of rents at the height of its skyscrapers

When in mid-May the owner of the house shared in Brooklyn by the Spanish Paula Sevilla and two companions for three years announced that they had to leave on June 30, they never imagined the “nightmare” they were going to live to find a new home.

After two months of searching, thirty visits and a lot of stress, they found an apartment for $3,000, with two rooms, just for two of them. After many comings and goings, they could have stayed in the old one, not far from the new one, but paying 800 dollars more, 4,800 a month.

Only in the second quarter of 2022, rents rose 20.4% in New York, according to the real estate portal StreetEasy.com.

And the lines of applicants are much longer than they were a few months ago.

“On one occasion we lost an apartment because we sent the application 4 minutes late,” the 26-year-old exclaims to AFP with some disbelief.

Sometimes, it is not enough to arrive first or even offer more money than the owners ask for – in many cases large companies or investment funds, particularly in Manhattan – to get a lease signed.

The requirements to rent are draconian: earn an annual salary 40 times the monthly rent, have an unblemished credit history, submit the last two tax returns and bank statements.

With a salary of $75,000 a year, “the same as the average of a family in this city“, he says, Seville alone would not have been able to rent his new apartment.

To this is added, often, having to pay the real estate agent a commission of 15% of the annual rental price.

“Too many clients and not enough apartment”, sums up to AFP, overwhelmed, the real estate agent Miguel Urbina, the current situation of the New York market that suffers the consequences of covid-19.

A large part of the 336,000 people who left town during the worst of the pandemic are back.

Likewise, the arrival of new inhabitants attracted by New York’s cultural, gastronomic and social life, as well as the quality of schools or the installation of technology companies that offer good salaries and housing assistance also contribute to tightening a market characterized by a shortage of chronic housing, explains to AFP Gea Elika, owner of the Elika Real Estate agency.

Leases signed in 2020 and 2021 — which offered generous price reductions — are being revised upwards, driving out a third of tenants (34%) who cannot afford the increases, according to StreetEasy.

Likewise, a panel appointed by the mayor of New York authorized in June a 3.25% increase for one-year contracts and 5% for two years for one million rent-controlled apartments, often occupied by families with fewer resources. . The biggest rise in nearly a decade.

“Heavy Load for Families”

In Manhattan, families spend 55% of their income on housing, 60% in Brooklyn and 43% in Queens, according to a report by StreetEasy, whose author, Kenny Lee, notes that rent “is becoming a burden financial burden” for families.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $5,000, Elika recalls. In the city of contrasts, some agencies offer rentals of up to 140,000 dollars per month on 5th Avenue, in front of Central Park.

High prices make middle-class families or young graduates like Paula Sevilla look for housing in neighborhoods previously occupied by Latino or African-American immigrants, in an unstoppable process of gentrification.

“No one foresaw what is happening“, says Elika, who acknowledges that “there has always been a housing shortage but now the problem has been magnified”.

According to a report by the Washington-based research group Up For Growth, 340,000 homes were needed in the New York metropolitan area in 2019.

The rise in interest rates to combat soaring inflation threatens to aggravate the crisis as would-be buyers are now choosing to rent, in a market that is already “difficult due to historically low supply,” warns Kenny Lee .

Restrictions dating back to 1961 to limit the size of buildings in some areas and prevent new construction in many neighbourhoods, the cost of building, the shortage of social housing, and the inability of the state and local politicians to find viable solutions to this problem increasingly pressing explain to a large extent the current crisis, particularly in Manhattan, despite the boom in skyscrapers that compete in height built in recent years, although many destined for luxury housing or commercial purposes.

On both sides of the East and Hudson rivers, both in Brooklyn and Queens and in New Jersey, cranes and high-rise developments proliferate in the landscape, but the agents consulted do not expect prices to drop in the short term.