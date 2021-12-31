In New Zealand and Australia, 2022 has already begun. Between those who impose restrictions and those who are not afraid of gatherings – The video

No fireworks in Auckland for New Year’s Eve, shot in New Zealand at 12.00 Italian time. This time the New Zealand city has chosen to stage a show of colored lights, which from nine in the evening is illuminating the sky of the city in some key points. The decision was made in light of the increase in infections due to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. To celebrate the arrival of the new year, therefore, light displays have been set up distributed in various points of the city – from the Auckland Harbor Bridge, to the Sky Tower and the Auckland War Memorial Museum – which can be comfortably admired without creating crowds. Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, has also chosen to forgo the traditional fireworks display held annually on the Whairepo lagoon. As reported by the Nz Herald, the decision was taken today by the city council, to avoid gatherings. For the inhabitants of the capital, the government has advised them to look up to the sky at midnight, to welcome the new year with a show of colored lights.

New Year’s Eve in Sidney

Australia celebrated the arrival of the new year with a bang: fireworks exploded in the Sydney sky at the stroke of midnight. Spectators were able to admire them from various panoramic points, accessible by reservation. Although today they have registered in the country as well 20 thousand new Covid cases, thousands of people have gathered in the port to watch the show. Attendees at the event were encouraged by Australian authorities to get vaccinated, wear personal protective equipment and keep their distance in crowded environments. Before the fireworks, a smoke show took place, in homage to the culture of the island’s native peoples. At around 10pm, the port was tinged with a blue light, a tribute to the work of the health workers during the pandemic. Even Melbourne has not given up on fireworks, but has equipped itself with four “Celebration Zones”, from which people will be able to admire them while limiting the gatherings, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Happy New Year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous 2022. 🎉🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/y4860HPQr9 – Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) December 31, 2021

