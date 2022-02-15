In New Zealand they tried to disperse the no vax with the “Macarena”

The authorities in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, used a rather creative method to try to disperse the demonstrators who have occupied the area around Parliament for about a week to protest the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. After trying to convince them to go away with the calls, with the fire hydrants and with the arrests, on Saturday they tried with the loop repetition of the “Macarena” and other loud songs, with the aim of exhausting them: this strategy however, it does not seem to have been very successful.

The protests in Wellington began on Tuesday and were openly inspired by the mobilization of Canadian truckers in Ottawa, who were intended to block roads and services in the city in protest of the pandemic restrictions in Canada. On Thursday, the demonstrators in front of the New Zealand Parliament had now dwindled to a few hundred people, but despite the arrest of more than 120 people, many were still protesting, even in the wind and in the rain.

On Saturday, on the fifth day of protests, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Trevor Mallard had therefore given the order to begin what Radio New Zealand he called it “a battle of the speakers”, making the songs of American pop singer Barry Manilow and the very famous “Macarena” by Los del Río play in rotation at all hours of the day, but also an out of tune version of “My Heart Will Go On ”By Céline Dion, along with promotional messages in favor of vaccination against the coronavirus. The New Zealand site Stuff wrote that the songs played were chosen from a playlist of the 25 most hated ever: among others, James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” was also broadcast, which he had offered to play his “if it didn’t work out”, and the super sticky “Baby Shark”.

The attempt to annoy the protesters with music had questionable results.

Most of the protesters greeted the songs with whistles and protests, but they didn’t leave: some started the energetic “We’re Not Going to Take It” (which can be translated as something like “We will not accept it”) of the heavy metal group of the seventies and eighties Twisted Sister, while others started dancing to the rhythm of the “Macarena” or singing Blunt songs. Some opposition politicians also criticized the initiative, arguing that it was childish and would only persuade the protesters to stay.