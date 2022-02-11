In Newsstand on the Fatto Quotidiano of 11 February: Reform halved for Draghi’s coconut. Revolving doors

Welfare Social checks revised: Rdc cut by 123 thousand Counts. The discovery with the Isee updated after 2 years

Movement Grillo sees big and legal: petition to the judges against Conte’s suspension The grain of the statute. The “consultations”. The guarantor 5S back at the helm to solve the trouble of the lawyer’s “frozen” leadership

The dossier Open & Consip, the prescription spectrum Investigations from Florence to Rome. Magic lily and family. The charges on Renzi’s financing will be partially prescribed already this year. Soon it will also be the turn of the crime of influence trafficking contested against father Tiziano

The parable of Palamara The bomber of justice Triggered weapon – The expository method is to mix falsehoods and unfounded malicious insinuations, in order to paint the distorted image of the subjects who are “illuminated” to strike them

COVID-19 “Wanted doctors for rent”: this is how the temporary agency lands at PS Healthcare in a pandemic crisis. Oristan. The emergency room remains without staff, the managing director calls Mst and outsources. Simple graduates cover the “holes” for 700 in turn

Millennium Brick, blackmail and drug trafficking: P2’s trip to Brazil The second life of the lodge: the declassified papers

Forgotten the jester The “Dario Fo and Franca Rame Museum” is born But it will open in Pesaro, not in their Milan The good news is that the Dario Fo and Franca Rame Museum will be born. The bad thing is that Milan has disinterested in it and has not been able to create a place where to keep alive the theater, art, culture, civil commitment of two characters who have carried out most of their activity in Milan. The […]

In the territories The “large field” of Letta: evidence of alliance with FI If they’re roses they’ll bloom. But in the meantime, the Pd and Forza Italia in the territories, even those where the administrative elections are voted in May, are rehearsing for an “Ursula” alliance (center-left plus centrists and blues) that could become concrete in 2023. I dem in fact they want to exploit the split in the post-Quirinale center-right (the coalition […]

Troops Raggi and all the others: those who warm up their engines in the 5-star crisis The internal game

the protest Regions ignored on the PNRR: “Calls out of reality” There is a healthy concern among all the Regions for the centralization of the PNRR in Palazzo Chigi and in the ministries. Wednesday, in the Budget Committee in the Senate, emerged from the report of the Conference of the Regions on the implementation of the Plan. In summary, local authorities fear the lack of dialogue with the government and the ministries that draw up the announcements e […]

Towards the ballot box / 1 Mayors suspended or under investigation: in Sicily a city in disarray Disaster – In Palermo the investigated Orlando is without a majority, in Catania Pogliese he is condemned, in Syracuse the council lapsed

Towards the ballot box / 2 Administrative-parachute: many parliamentarians hunting for seats The effect it makes – The cut of the seats in the Chamber and Senate

Death David Rossi Phone calls and records: Nastasi dismantles all the nonsense The pm – In Commission 7 hours

The Creazzo case Chief IV insults the prosecutor and confuses the criminal judgment with the disciplinary Fact checking

The book of Figliuolo Memoirs as a general: “Alpine, not stupid” This year, March 8 is colored double: women’s day and the feast of Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who finally tells the Italians: “I’m an Alpine, I’m not a fool”. The man with the pen, in the proper and metaphorical sense, points the ink at our chest to illustrate us, with the help of Beppe Severgnini (An Italian, edited by Rizzoli) “the […]

Dpcm Vaccine exemption, but only digitally: 20 thousand at risk Obligation to obtain a certificate – You can skip the pass

The French biologist Montagnier, farewell to the Nobel laureate excommunicated by his colleagues The announcement was made Wednesday by France Soir, the online media that has become a reference for no-vax and conspiracy theorists. And that is why it was taken as a possible fake news. But yesterday confirmation came from Libération, who was able to consult the death certificate. So the news was true: Luc […]

Casapound all safe Break-in to ‘Who has seen it’: after 13 years everything is prescribed The trial of the leaders of Casa Pound accused of the raid on the Rai headquarters, on the night of 3 and 4 November 2008, to interrupt the broadcasting of the Federica Sciarelli program, which had recently broadcast the images of the clashes, ended with the statute of limitations. of piazza Navona, where exponents of Block were seen […]

Arrested by the Gdf Pivetti scam: masks stolen for 20 million There are also Irene Pivetti and her Only Italia Logistics Scarl among the subjects cheated, according to the Asti Prosecutor’s Office, by the alleged serial scammers arrested yesterday by the economic-financial police unit of the Gdf of Asti. As is known, with the arrival of the Covid pandemic, the former speaker of the Chamber entered the import-export market from China of […]

Investigation in Piacenza “The deputy Foti got promised money for FdI” “I told him to Foti… we will finance the entire electoral campaign for you, do you want one hundred thousand euros? One hundred thousand euros! “. Speaking, intercepted on September 17, 2019, is Nunzio Susino, a Sicilian businessman active in Piacenza for years, arrested yesterday by the local carabinieri as part of an investigation into an alleged “widespread corruption system” in the area. The “Foti” mentioned is […]

Accusations of the Camorra Torre Annunziata, investigated the mayor of the Democratic Party: he spoke about the Pnrr funds with the nephew of a killer The grandson of the Camorra killer was the interlocutor for the funds of the PNRR of the mayor elected in the Democratic Party. It happens in Torre Annunziata, where accusations of external competition in the Camorra association, corruption, trafficking of influences fall on the top of the tormented municipal administration, for weeks at risk of dissolution – also invoked yesterday afternoon by the dem metropolitan secretariat […]

Newspapers & competition Puglia, the war of the “gazettes” and the usual cunning of the “sandwich” High noon in Puglia. It is a “print war” that risks breaking out between the various “Gazzette” present on the regional newspaper market. The journalists of Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Bari edition of Corriere della Sera, take the field against the combination of La Gazzetta dello Sport which belongs to their own publisher (the […]

Falcone investigated him Gammino will be back, one of the most dangerous bosses Gioacchino Gammino, Mafia boss of Stidda, among the 20 most dangerous fugitives, will return to Italy. Spain has given the green light to the execution of the European arrest warrant, issued on May 29, 2014 by the Prosecutor of Agrigento. Born in 1960, originally from Desio, Gammino was arrested in Galapagar, Madrid, on 17 December by men of the […]

“Abused on August 14, 2020” Belluno, 3 players on trial for rape Group sexual violence. This is the hypothesis of a crime with which three young players were sent back to trial by the investigating judge of the Court of Belluno. They are the Argentine Guido Santiago Visentin, 21, from the Cittadella, Federico De Min, 24, from Belluno, a member of the Eclipse Pievigina (championship of Excellence), and Matteo Verdicchio, 23, from Belluno from Asd Nogarè (third category). Everything was born […]

Couple from Modena They want blood no vax for child Parental authority suspended The Juvenile Court of Bologna suspended parental authority to the parents of the child from Modena who, for religious reasons, asked for blood for their child, who must be operated on, for possible transfusion only from donors not vaccinated at Covid. The competent Public Prosecutor’s Office was activated on the case and filed an appeal on […]

Remembrance day “Le Foibe as the Shoah” Bianchi stumbles and apologizes This time it is the Ministry of Education that makes a red pen mistake. On the Day of Remembrance, established by law in 2004 in memory of the massacres of the sinkholes and the Julian Dalmatian exodus at the end of the Second World War, a circular signed by the head of the Viale Trastevere department, Stefano Versari, sparked a controversy to the point that […]

Construction boom Superbonus, help you to Poste & C. The squeeze – 2.3 billion seized. The treasure studies how to save those who bought them

No to the offer of the French Tlc, Vodafone refuses the 11.25 billion Iliad Closed door of Vodafone in Iliad. The Anglo-Saxon group rejected the 11.25 billion proposal presented by the French company. “It was not in the best interests of the shareholders,” explains Vodafone, a way of saying that the offer, still “highly preliminary and non-binding” on Italian assets was too low. The official defense of the offer came from Paris: […]

“Finlandization” The plan: Ukraine like Finland, neutral but “friend” of Moscow To break the deadlock, one thinks of the solution adopted for Helsinki during the Cold War

Kremlin Lavrov receives the English Truss “The conversation between a deaf and a mute” The negotiations between the Russian foreign ministry, Serghey Lavrov, and the British counterpart, Lizz Truss, on the Ukrainian crisis, were “a dialogue between a deaf and a dumb”. This was reported by the head of the Moscow ministry, who did not hide his disappointment with the “shouted slogans” that his interlocutor repeated, […]

Tobruk A country with two premieres. This is Libya, baby Bashagha’s appointment – The House of Representatives chooses the former minister by show of hands while in Tripoli Dbeibah denounces having been ambushed

France Paris blocks truckers to not end up like Ottawa Protests – Canada-US border blocked

United Kingdom Cressida Dick, the woman who commanded Scotland Yard, resigns The only woman in history who managed to lead the London Police Department, the Met, resigned late yesterday. Commissioner Cressida Dick, who managed, among other things, also burning investigative dossiers, decided to announce her surprise resignation. The gesture followed a series of scandals and […]